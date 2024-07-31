Key Takeaways Keychron Q2 Pro offers wireless & wired support, gasket plates, and customizable keys for a smooth typing experience.

Working from home comes with several perks, such as no commute, cozy attire, and the freedom to create an ideal workspace. However, your home office does present unique challenges, which can include distractions, lack of focus, and isolation. Whether you are a wordsmith, coding wizard, creative professional, or spreadsheet ninja, explore the top gadgets to improve your home office productivity in no time.

9 Keychron Q2 Pro keyboard

The perfect companion for writers and coders

Your ideal home office setup is simply incomplete without a capable mechanical keyboard. While there is no shortage of capable mechanical keyboards out there, Keychron Q2 Pro stands out for several reasons.

Keychron is known for offering some of the best mechanical keyboards, and the company’s Q2 Pro is no different. The keyboard has a 65% layout and strikes the perfect balance between functionality and compactness. It is compatible with QMK/VIA software to remap any key and create macro commands, shortcuts, and key combinations in no time.

Connectivity features include wireless (Bluetooth 5.1) and wired support (USB-C), 1000Hz polling rate in wired mode, and the ability to connect up to three devices simultaneously. With the addition of the gaskets on the plates, silicon pads, and integrated PCB-mounted screw-in stabilizers, the Q2 Pro delivers a smooth typing experience for long writing hours.

Keychron Q2 Pro Keychron Q2 Pro offers excellent build quality, a respectable battery, and all the ingredients to deliver a smooth typing experience. $220 at Amazon

8 Anker desktop charger

Juice up all your devices

A desktop charger is another essential item for any home office setup. After all, you have numerous products lying around that need juice, and you won’t want to charge them via different power outlets. That would create a huge cable mess right at your desk and around your feet, and may affect your productivity.

Anker is one of the reputed names in the accessory market, and the company’s desktop charger can easily slide into your home office setup. Available in two color options, Anker’s 112W adapter comes with three USB-C and three USB-A ports to power up your laptop, tablet, phone, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds.

It also supports fast charging to juice up your supported devices in no time. Additionally, Anker bundles a cable organizer in the retail package to prevent a cable mess on your desktop.

Anker desktop charger Anker's desktop charger deserves a place on any desk setup. It comes with six ports and Anker's rock-solid reputation for charging all devices conveniently. $36 at Amazon

7 WALI single monitor arm

Enjoy flexibility and save space on the desk

If you are working with a tight space in your home office, invest in a monitor arm. Most users work with a traditional 16:9 desktop display to get the job done, and for this, we recommend the WALI monitor arm to improve efficiency and productivity. It supports up to 32-inch monitors and comes with sturdy construction to deliver a strong and stable connection between your desk and display.

Apart from a monitor, it can be an ideal match for your home office TV, too. It is quite adjustable as the gas spring stand can tilt +35°/-35°, swivel +90°/-90°, and rotate 360°. With a high-grade material C-Clamp, grommet base, and mounting holes, you won’t have any doubts about its rigidity and robust connection.

If you have a larger desktop, ultra-wide monitor, or a dual-monitor setup, look for other options that are compatible with your needs.

Wali Single Monitor Mount (GSDM001) It supports a wide range of monitor sizes, and has a gas spring arm with adjustable tension. $50 at Amazon

6 Scandinavian hub cord organizers

Keep your home office setup tidy

Due to a lack of space on the desk, many users prefer a standard power strip to juice up all their home office devices around the desk. When you have multiple power adapters, cables, and other accessories, managing them on your desk can be a challenging task.

While there are several under-desktop cable management trays out there, this one from the Scandinavian Hub remains our top pick due to its sturdiness, easy installation, including heavy-duty screws, and dustproof construction.

It is available in two color options and can easily be tucked under any desk in your home office. The company also bundles cable straps for fixing extensions under the tray, which is another neat touch.

Scandinavian Hub Under Desk Cable Management Tray Cable management racks are great for holding extra cables and even a power strip. $36 at Amazon

5 Aothia desk pad

Add an aesthetic touch to your home office setup

A leather desk pad is another must-have. Not only does it give a solid grip to keep all your accessories stable, like the keyboard, mouse, TWS, etc, but it also adds an aesthetic touch to your work-from-home setup.

Made of durable leather materials, Aothia’s desk pad looks and feels premium, and it’s available in multiple shades to match your setup. It even protects the desk from scratches, spills, heat, and spills. The Aothia desk pad is waterproof, so you have complete peace of mind even when you spill coffee, beer, or water. The desk pad is also large enough to accommodate all your daily essentials neatly.

Aothia Leather Desk Pad The Aothia Leather Desk Pad is a mousepad that fully covers the work area of your desk, allowing you to keep all of your peripherals exactly where you need them to be. $14 at Amazon

4 Quntis monitor light bar

Work long night hours without eye strain

Do you frequently work long hours at night? You need a light bar to take care of your eyes. Quntis offers a couple of options to choose from: the ScreenLiner Pro+ and ScreenLiner Pro. If you have the budget, go with the former, as it comes with a smart remote control to let you adjust the brightness and color temperature seamlessly.

The monitor bar comes at the right size to fit any screen, and it can be adjusted to 45° to create the perfect coverage of light. It’s ideal for work, gaming, study, home office, and other scenarios. It also comes with an auto-dimming function to adjust the light brightness according to the room environment.

The smart remote control does require a learning curve. But once you get past the initial stage, it’s absolutely a joy to use, and you won’t go back to the usual method of managing a light bar.

Quntis ScreenLinear Pro+ The ScreenLinear Pro+ by Quntis is a desk light for illuminating the environment around your monitor. The goal is to provide ambient lighting to help reduce fatigue and strain on your eyes, especially during late-night sessions. $70 at Amazon

3 Shure MV7X

Sound crisp and clear during video calls and podcasts

If you often participate in podcasts, join video meetings, or create educational courses for your students, invest in a dedicated microphone for your desktop PC. Shure is a leading name in the microphone market, and the company’s MV7X model is one of the best add-ons for your productive setup.

It features a class-leading voice isolation technology to bring your voice to the forefront and eliminate any annoying AC, fan, or other noises from the background. The price is on the higher side, but solid metal construction, Euro thread adapter, as well as the classic design, should easily justify the cost.

The microphone also comes with a bunch of customization options to adjust the sound to your liking. It’s also quite smaller than the Shure SM7B, making it ideal for small work-from-home setups.

Shure MV7X Shure MV7X has a premium build quality and lets you enjoy flawless podcasts and important video meetings. $179 at Amazon

2 Logitech MX Master 3S

Navigate your giant monitor like a pro

Apart from a wireless keyboard, you also need a capable wireless mouse to get through busy and complex tasks. Logitech hit it out of the park with the MX Master 3 series, and its successor, MX Master 3S, is no different. It is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux and delivers a class-leading wireless performance.

MX Master 3S comes with an 8000 DPI sensor with customizable sensitivity. Logitech also offers quiet clicks with the same satisfying clicks to navigate the system like a pro. The main USP of MX Master 3S is its design. It is ergonomic, has a better posture, and has perfectly placed thumb controls.

Logitech also offers a dedicated feature-rich Logi Options+ app to customize buttons and create app-specific profiles. It supports simultaneous connection to up to three devices and can be an ideal companion for anyone using different operating systems in their workflow. Available in a couple of shades, you simply can’t go wrong with this one.

Logitech MX Master 3S The MX Master 3S is an excellent mouse if you want to amp up your productivity. It offers multiple programmable buttons, Logitech's MagSpeed scroll wheel, multi-device support, an ergonomic design, and more. $98 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy $100 at Newegg

1 Sony WH-1000XM5

Get work done in a quiet environment

The Sony WH-1000XM5 in its carrying case

Let’s end the list with arguably the best wireless headphones for any work-from-home setup. The Sony WH-1000XM series has been topping the best wireless headphones list for the last few years, and the latest iteration, the 1000XM5, is no different.

Thanks to two dedicated processors that control eight microphones, Sony claims to deliver the best ANC for your work-from-home setup. The company promises excellent sound quality with the integrated V1 processor and the four beamforming microphones, which ensure that you sound crystal-clear during group calls on Google Meet and Teams.

Sony has nailed the basics with a lightweight design to offer a comfortable fit for long hours. They have intuitive touch controls to control music, speak-to-chat to auto-pause music when you speak, and a carrying case for convenience. That said, the case is quite large as the headphones don’t completely fold down like other versions do. The headphones are available in Black, Blue, and Silver shades to suit your preference.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony makes some of the best audio products in the world, and the WH-1000XM5 headset comes with a new, sleeker design, even better audio, improved ANC with eight microphones and two processors, and 30 hours of battery life. It's expensive, but it offers a fantastic experience. $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

Elevate your home office game

Working from home isn’t just about comfort, it’s about optimizing productivity, and the right set of tools can make all the difference. Apart from these must-have gadgets, you also need clever software solutions for your home office success. Whether you have a Windows desktop or a Mac station, check out our separate posts to find the top productivity apps that will boost your workflow in no time.