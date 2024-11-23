When it comes to building a network, requirements are likely to increase as it grows larger and more complex. Also, there is the need for more sophisticated management of the network. Managed switches provide the means to create complex networks, control access, and monitor performance. These switches are a staple of large environments, but you will find these in home use too.

Related 5 features you should always look for in a network switch If you're planning to buy a new switch for your home network, you should give to top priority to these features

We have previously looked at why you should get an unmanaged switch, but the differences between the two are night and day. So, let’s look at all the things you can do when you have a switch with management capabilities.