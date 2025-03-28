If you're in the market for a new PC, your bravery is commendable. It's not the best of times to be a PC builder right now, considering the abject state of gaming GPUs. It doesn't look like we'll get graphics cards at MSRP again any time soon. Still, if you can't live without a new gaming PC, and want to experience the latest and greatest titles, such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, it's possible to build a DDR5 future-ready machine on a budget.

This PC won't exactly let you push path tracing settings to the maximum, but you can easily get 60 to 80 FPS at Very Ultra settings at both 1080p and 1440p. Even with path tracing turned on, you can expect a 1080p 40 FPS experience. While that isn't ideal at all, you can easily upgrade your GPU when the market settles down. Built on AMD's AM5 platform, you can also drop in a newer CPU down the line if the 6-core chip I'm using starts showing its age (which won't happen for a very long time).

7 CPU

The best Zen 4 chip for most gamers