In the mid-1990s, as computers became more powerful, software demanded more memory — but RAM was expensive and intimidating to upgrade. Most users weren’t comfortable opening their computers, let alone installing new hardware. At around 13, I was already taking systems apart and putting them back together, but I was the only person I knew upgrading RAM. For the average user, a quick software fix sounded much more appealing.

That’s where SoftRAM came in. Marketed as a breakthrough, it claimed to double a PC’s memory with a simple software install — no hardware required. Priced at $29.95 for Windows 3.1 and later, $49.95 for Windows 95, it became an instant hit, selling over 650,000 copies in just a few months. But there was one problem: SoftRAM didn’t work. It didn’t compress memory. It didn’t improve performance. It did nothing at all.

What followed was one of the biggest tech scams of the 1990s — one that my dad fell for. So, when I stumbled across it recently, I wanted to know more. What I found was a story of deception, lawsuits, and financial ruin. Investigations exposed SoftRAM as a complete fraud, leading to an FTC investigation and the collapse of Syncronys Softcorp. Yet for months, the company’s CEO defended it, even as financial losses mounted and bankruptcy loomed.

The rise of SoftRAM — how a worthless program became a bestseller

Why upgrading memory was such a hassle in the mid-90s