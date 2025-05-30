I’ve been reviewing NAS devices in all shapes and forms for months. While I keep spare drives specifically just to test the samples sent to me, I often go out of my way to grab new SSDs and HDDs for my home lab. NVMe SSDs, in particular, are an essential part of my setup, as I use them with everything from SBCs and mini-PCs to NAS units and server rigs.

As such, I have some spare PCIe Gen 3 drives that remain on standby until I require their high-speed transfer speeds in my projects. Since some of them were gathering dust anyway, I figured I could pair them with a budget-friendly NVMe enclosure and use them as external drives. Turns out, old SSDs can double as high-speed external drives when combined with the newer USB interfaces. Heck, I now consider my PCIe 3.0 SSD and NVMe combo the most inexpensive companion for my MacBook.

A cheap way to add extra high-speed storage

NVMe drives are fast. Like, really fast