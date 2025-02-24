Modern NAS models are designed to be truly plug-and-play devices with user-friendly software that is both easy to set up and operate. Even the OS will feel familiar if you’ve been using Windows or Linux on your laptop. So, it takes only a few clicks to ensure your data on the NAS is as secure as possible — and with automation, you won’t have to lift a finger after the initial setup in most cases.

Since your NAS houses all your private family data, security becomes crucial, but it doesn’t have to be a hassle. You can follow the simple suggestions below to instantly make your NAS far more secure with minimal effort.

6 Ensure basic housekeeping

Start with the basics

This might seem like a rote recommendation, but trust me, ensuring that your standard security measures are in place will prevent most NAS-related data security issues. For starters, use a strong, unique alphanumeric password — preferably one generated by your password manager. Add two-factor authentication to the mix, and you’ll have a setup that’s nearly impenetrable.

You can fill additional security gaps by ensuring you’re not using the default admin account name. I know it takes a bit of effort, but this is crucial. Using a custom username for your admin accounts makes it harder for intruders to guess them. Besides that, you should ideally maintain a separate account without admin permissions for daily use, further reducing the chances of a security breach.

5 Make automation your pal

There’s nothing better for a lazy person than letting the device manage things on its own — you just need to set it up once. Pre-built NAS models from brands like Synology and QNAP come with plenty of built-in automation features, which you should take advantage of. From the setup screen itself, enable auto-updates for the NAS OS and any apps installed from the native app store. This step alone will help protect your NAS from bad actors who exploit zero-day vulnerabilities at the OS and app levels.

Another thing you can do to prevent data loss in case of a drive failure or NAS theft is to ensure frequent backups. Once set up, your NAS can keep a copy of its data on the cloud or on a second NAS in a remote location, significantly enhancing data security.

4 User and parental controls at full throttle

Fine-tuned user permissions go a long way

Not everyone in your home needs admin permissions. By limiting full NAS access, you safeguard critical data in case a user account gets compromised due to a leaked password or unauthorized access. Even without an external attack, mere negligence — like kids accidentally deleting or modifying files — can cause irreversible damage, which you want to avoid at all costs.

Most NAS operating systems come with robust parental controls and user access permissions. These not only give each member a separate space of their own but also ensure that only selected admin accounts have the right to access critical settings and data. With these granular controls, you can even monitor access logs to quickly identify the source of a security breach.

3 Your own cloud storage alternative

A server you control offers the best kind of data security

While cloud storage offers tons of convenient features, many people don’t completely rely on it — whether due to privacy concerns or speed limitations. Setting up your own cloud storage is one of the biggest reasons people invest in a NAS for their home or business. A NAS serves as a standard storage unit, but many brands bundle software tools that offer cloud-like features on a server you own and control.

For instance, you can use the Synology Drive app for desktop to sync your folders with the NAS and even between multiple computers, just like you would with Google Drive. Additionally, Synology Drive offers a modern interface, complete with mobile apps and sharing features, making it just as convenient as Google Drive.

NAS makers offer tons of features you should exploit

By now, it should be clear that NAS brands bundle a range of software tools and features for nearly everything you need to get started — including security. If some files on your NAS require extra protection, you can encrypt them using the built-in encryption tool. This way, your data remains inaccessible to bad actors even if the NAS is compromised.

Some NAS devices also come with advanced ransomware protection tools. If enabled, the NAS proactively monitors for suspicious activity and alerts you to potential threats. You can strengthen this protection by enabling snapshotting, which maintains copies of your data so you can restore files in case of an attack. Additional security features, like blocking IP addresses after multiple failed login attempts, are also available — you just need to remember to turn them on.

1 Avoid internet exposure

But if you must, take precautions