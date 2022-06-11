A minor issue fix arrives in Android 13 Beta 3.1 update

Google released a new update for Android 13, delivering a small but necessary fix for its Beta 3 update. The fix will restore the Android Beta Feedback app, which was found to be missing for some in the third beta update.

The update is now live and brings the build number to TPB3.220513.017.B1. This build should be nearly identical to the previous update. The exception is of course, the fix that was mentioned previously. If you are running the Developer Preview or Beta build, the update will automatically arrive over-the-air (OTA).

The Android Beta Feedback is a critical app, as it is the best means of submitting bugs, requesting features, and leaving other feedback with regards to the current beta or Developer Preview build. So, you can see how this might be something that Google would want functioning while it is running its Android 13 preview

Since the release of Beta 3, the OS has reached Platform Stability. This milestone will signal developers that they can begin testing their apps to ensure full compatibility. This will be the final push before the stable release of Android 13. The Android 13 Beta is currently available for the following handsets:

Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Pixel 4a and 4a (5G)

Pixel 5 and 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

If you’re curious, you can download the latest Android 13 update by enrolling in the Android Beta for Pixel program. Once enrolled, the update should arrive OTA, making this the easiest method. There are more aggressive methods, where you can manually install the update by flashing the system image to your compatible device. Of course, before performing any of the above, you’ll want to back up your information, as there is always a chance you could lose it. As a final method, if you aren’t in possession of a compatible device, you can always check out the update via the emulator in Android Studio.

