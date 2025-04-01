Although they’re typically associated with file-sharing and backup tasks, operating systems designed for Network-Attached Storage servers can tackle a variety of other workloads. Home Assistant is one such project that offers a neat way to monitor, manage, and automate smart gadgets and IoT paraphernalia in your living space.
That said, you don’t require a high-end pre-built NAS just to run a handful of containers. So long as you’re using a modern Raspberry Pi model with a decent amount of memory, you can use it as an energy-efficient storage-cum-smart home management server.
