Although they’re typically associated with file-sharing and backup tasks, operating systems designed for Network-Attached Storage servers can tackle a variety of other workloads. Home Assistant is one such project that offers a neat way to monitor, manage, and automate smart gadgets and IoT paraphernalia in your living space.

That said, you don’t require a high-end pre-built NAS just to run a handful of containers. So long as you’re using a modern Raspberry Pi model with a decent amount of memory, you can use it as an energy-efficient storage-cum-smart home management server.

Related Here’s how you can connect your microcontrollers with Home Assistant Want to inject some microcontroller magic into your smart home? You've come to the right place!

OpenMediaVault and Home Assistant pair well together

And it’s all thanks to the Docker plugin