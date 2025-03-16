The original Raspberry Pi was conceived to attract students to the fine art of coding. But over the years, modern RPi systems have evolved enough to fit a variety of use cases, ranging from emulation systems and media servers to full-fledged laptops and computing clusters. In fact, here are some reasons you should consider building a Raspberry Pi cluster as your next project.

Related Best single board computers in 2025 If you've been thinking of tinkering with a SBC, we break down the most common ones and why you'd want them.

4 Solid energy efficiency

Electricity bills won’t hurt your wallet again

A cluster made from old PCs and server-grade hardware seems like a great idea until your energy bill starts to hit the red zone. Unlike Raspberry Pi systems and their efficient ARM architecture, clusters made from x86 devices are energy gluttons and can single-handedly blow a hole in your wallet with their sky-high wattage.

Meanwhile, Raspberry Pi boards barely add to your energy consumption, even with multiple SBCs running inside a cluster. Plus, since they don’t require a lot of juice, you can easily hook your Raspberry Pi-flavored cluster up to an inexpensive UPS and run your server workloads during blackouts.

You don’t need to dedicate a room to your cluster