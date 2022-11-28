iRobot Roomba 682 Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba 682 My Favorite $174 $300 Save $126 Spending $174 for something that will save you hours of cleanup every week is an absurdly good deal. Snap up this Roomba smart vacuum at a great discount while you still can. $174 at Amazon

If you've still held off on picking up a robot vacuum through all of the absurdly good Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far, now's the time to snag one. This Roomba model from iRobot makes a perfect entry-level smart vacuum to test the waters, and it's only $174. As far as robot vacuums go, that's virtually impulse-buy territory.

That price is down from its usual $300 list price. For your money, you'll get a slick-looking device that can navigate your home, cleaning up messes from you, your kids, and your pets on a daily schedule. When it's done, it docks right back to its charging station.

Why this is a great deal

Let's get this out of the way up front: my Roomba is my absolute favorite purchase I've made in the last year. Yes, I still break out the old standard vacuum every once in a while for a deep clean, but my time spent sucking up dirt and dust from the floor has been cut drastically. As someone with cats who tend to track litter around my apartment, that's a lifesaver.

That's the key to what makes robot vacuums so great. They aren't meant to replace your deep clean routines, but they can certainly stretch out the amount of time you can go between them by quite a bit. My apartment just feels cleaner all of the time now, too; not only after I've done the weekly deep clean.

If you're constantly trying to keep up with dust and dander, tiny litter pieces in random places, or messes from your kids, then I can't recommend a robot vacuum enough. This particular model comes with a smart range of sensors and navigation that help it circumvent furniture and obstacles, or even keep itself from taking a dive down your stairs. Plus it can sense dirtier areas of your home and automatically give them an extra bit of cleaning love.

If you haven't tried a robot vacuum yet, then it's worth snapping this deal up before it's gone.