Over the last decade, devices have moved to favoring the Type-C USB port instead of other options. On the one hand, that's fantastic, as a single connector can be used for peripherals, cables, and even external displays. But it also means fewer ports on our laptops and other devices, and that can be a problem for streamlining your workflow.

But you can reclaim those ports and improve your computing experience with a good USB-C dock. The simplest ones are hubs that add more USB ports and other useful things like SD card readers, while more fully-featured ones come with their own power supply to charge your laptop and peripherals while connected. Even the most expensive USB-C docks are relatively affordable and don't carry the premium price of Thunderbolt-branded docks. Whichever USB-C docking station you pick, they're designed to make your life easier, so find one that has the ports you need.

5 One-step use of multiple peripherals

With a single USB-C cable you gain so much utility

USB-C docks bring many improvements to your computing experience, but to me, the biggest impact is the ability to have multiple peripherals connected to the dock that can connect to your laptop, PC, or gaming handheld with a single cable. That makes it easy to get started when you sit back down at your desk or make it easier to use your laptop away from your desk. After all, nobody wants to sit there plugging in peripherals only to have to reverse the process when they need to.

It also allows for easy cable management, as you can hide the cables that are always plugged into the USB-C dock. That makes your workspace tidier and more conducive to productivity. Unless, of course, you thrive in chaos, but even then, you can't deny that knowing which USB port has which peripheral attached is the superior option.

If your setup has several PCs, Macs, or a combination of both, you might want to look for a USB-C dock with KVM capability, so you can use the same input devices on every computer with the flick of a switch. That makes a massive improvement to the amount of space needed on your desk, and to how streamlined your setup is.

4 Add more display outputs

Turn one USB-C port into dual monitors or a display output that is too big for your device