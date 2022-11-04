If you've been looking to purchase the latest iPad Pro with an M2 chip, you're in luck, as it recently received a small discount.

The latest iPad Pro that was released on October 26 has just received its first discount, knocking $50 off of its retail price. While this might not seem like a lot, it's a pretty good deal, especially if you were looking to buy one.

The fourth-generation iPad Pro 11-inch model features Apple's M2 processor and a beautiful 11-inch Liquid Retina Display with 120Hz ProMotion Technology. The display is also fully laminated, meaning the display, digitizer, and outer glass are all pressed together, making the experience and touch feel and look more seamless. The tablet also offers support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, and it can wirelessly charge by docking it on the side of the iPad.

Furthermore, the tablet also makes use of a USB-C port, making it easy and convenient to charge. Not only that, but the tablet will also support USB-C accessories, making it easy to expand the capabilities of the iPad. While all of these features are great, it comes at a price, and with the iPad Pro starting at $799, it's quite a big investment, especially for a tablet.

There are more affordable options in Apple's tablet lineup, like the recently announced iPad 10, which does have a similar design, but lacks the power, enhanced display, and refinements of the iPad Pro. Apple also offers the iPad Air, which is actually a pretty good choice if $799 is a bit much since it does have a powerful M1 SoC, a good display, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. But, if you're looking to pick up the best of the best, there is, unfortunately, no substitute.

The $50 discount on the iPad Pro 11-inch is available for a limited time. If you click on the link and the price is different, that means that it went out of stock or the sale has expired. If that happens, be sure to check out our other deals for Black Friday.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Generation) iPad Pro 2nd Gen 11-inch (Wi-Fi, 512GB) The fourth-generation 11-inch iPad Pro is the latest in the lineup, powered by Apple's M2 SoC. Currently, it's being offered for $50 less a week after its official release. View at Amazon

Source: Amazon