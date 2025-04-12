I’m a Windows user, and after looking at third-party antivirus tools for my PC with the release of Windows 10, I abandoned them. Many big-name third-party antivirus tools can get complicated, and they use a lot of system resources. In addition, they can be expensive for the protection you get. For instance, Norton is a popular third-party antivirus solution, but it’s costly and continuously offers in-app upgrades that cost even more.

You can stop paying ridiculous prices, but protecting your system from malware, viruses, ransomware, and other malicious code threats is possible without spending a cent. I am a Microsoft user and can only speak about my experience. However, Mac and Linux users are less prone to viruses and malicious threats, although there is also security software for those platforms. So, here is what you can do instead of using expensive third-party virus software to keep your system secure if you are a PC user.

Use Windows Security

It’s built-in, free, and protects your PC