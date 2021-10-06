Google is making it easier to access your saved passwords from your smartphone

It’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and companies are taking this opportunity to make their products safer for users. We’ve already seen Mozilla add password auto-fill support on Firefox for Android. Now, Google wants to make your online experience more secure by introducing critical improvements to how you sign in on different apps and services. The most notable of these changes is a feature that lets you easily access your saved passwords via the Google app on your smartphone.

In a recent announcement, Google revealed that you will now be able to access passwords saved in Google’s password manager more conveniently. If you’re an ardent Chrome user, you would already be familiar with the password manager built into the browser. It lets you store passwords whenever you sign up on a new website, allowing you to quickly log in the next time you visit that website.

The same password manager is also available on other products, including Android and the Google app. But it doesn’t allow you to access your saved passwords on these platforms. However, with an upcoming update, Google is adding the ability to let you access your saved passwords directly from the Google app.

Following the update, you will be able to access the password in a much simpler way by just opening the Google app on your smartphone. This is especially useful if you’ve used Chrome’s auto-fill feature to generate a complex password for a service you signed up for and you don’t remember it.

While accessing your saved passwords through Chrome isn’t all that complicated, the new update will make the process even simpler. Once it starts rolling out, you should see the Password Manager in the Google app menu. Currently, Google hasn’t shared a release timeline for the features. We’ll update this post as soon as we have more information.