As I sit here with my trusty MacBook Pro, I’m reminded of the accessories I’ve tried; some brilliant, others not so much. Usually, when I unbox a new laptop, I’m instantly on the hunt for accessories that will “enhance my workflow” or “protect my investment.” However, after trying out different products, I’ve realized that some of them aren’t what they claim to be and have caused more harm than good.

Through trial, error, and even a damaged screen, I’ve learned which accessories to avoid. With that said, here’s my candid take on five accessories I’ll never buy for my MacBook again.

5 MacBook cases

Your Mac’s hinges may be in danger!