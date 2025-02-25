With their inexpensive price tags, massive I/O provisions, and low power consumption, microcontrollers like the uber-popular Arduino family have diverse use cases, from simple automation projects to full-on DIY robots and complex electronics circuits.

While you can technically run a handful of useful scripts on your MCUs, their utility goes up a notch once you pair them with sensors, breadboards, and a host of other peripherals. But if you’re just starting out, here’s a quick list of the most useful components for your Arduino boards.

5 Single-Board Computer

An equally tiny companion for your microcontroller