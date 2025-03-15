The best part about 3D printing is that you can manufacture pretty much any object that you don't have with you. For instance, I've printed several kitchen tools or key hangers that I use every single day. It's also useful for replacing broken parts like door stoppers, cloth hangers, and nuts or bolts used in simple everyday objects. I recently set up a home office and needed a bunch of things to populate my setup and make it tidier. That's when I decided to 3D print as many of them as possible instead of buying.

I started exploring existing designs on online portals that host models. That's when I figured there were a ton of interesting items that could add immense value to a desk setup. From small and simple items like a headphone holder to more complex and useful storage solutions like an under-the-table drawer, here are some of the best accessories you can 3D print for your home office setup.

10 Phone and laptop stand

Place your devices in the desired position

There are two types of laptop stands -- one that can hold your laptop in the open position, and one in clamshell mode. Both of these models are available to print. If you work directly on your laptop, the laptop stand with a raised angle is your obvious choice. It's also ideal for those who use an external monitor and the laptop's screen next to one another.

But, what if you kept your laptop shut at all times and only used an external display? That's when you don't want your laptop to be placed on the table, occupying unnecessary space. In such situations, I would recommend printing the vertical laptop stand. It lets you place your laptop in clamshell mode and hence, occupies very little space on your desk. You can also consider printing a laptop holder for the underside of your table. It's the ultimate hack to free up space on your desk for other objects. I would highly recommend this solution if you have a small desk.

Similarly, you can also print a smartphone stand that lets you plug in a charger or a MagSafe-compatible iPhone dock.

9 Cable ties and holders

Tidy 'em wires

Cable management is one of the worst aspects of building a nice setup. It's extremely difficult to manage multiple cables from different sources, especially if you have a lot of gadgets on your desk like I do. Thankfully, you can make your life slightly easier by using 3D-printed cable ties that prevent the wires from spreading across a large region.

Additionally, you can also use a bunch of 3D-printed cable holders to keep the ends of all your charging cables in one place. In fact, I've printed several of them and stuck them onto every table or surface that has charging cables nearby. It makes your desk appear a lot cleaner than it does without it.

8 Desk cup holder

Keep your drinks within reach

Most of us like beginning our day with a hot cup of coffee. I grab a cup first thing in the morning and head to my desk to check my emails. This is when I end up keeping my coffee mug on my desk involuntarily. Now, this can stain the table or, even worse, spill coffee all over my desk if my hand hits the cup.

Well, I fixed the issue by printing a cup holder for my desk. This significantly reduces the risk of spilling my drink, plus it doesn't occupy any real estate on the desk. You can, of course, use coasters to prevent staining, but it doesn't mitigate the risk of spillage. Apart from mugs, you can also use the same holder for a can of coke or pretty much any other drink.

7 Pen stand

For all stationary items

There are several pen stands and holders online, but I particularly like this one with multiple vertical cutouts due to its unique design, and this stationary holder with multiple compartments for pens, a pair of scissors, some markers, etc. While the first one occupies much less space, the latter looks cooler and keeps things more organized, especially if you have a lot of stationery.

You can also browse through the list of pen stands on any 3D printing models repository of your choice, simply because there are hundreds of options with varying designs, sizes, etc. It would also be nice if you found one that matches the theme of your setup. Needless to say, use a filament color that matches the rest of the elements in your room.

6 Smartwatch charging dock

Looks tidier

I use an Apple Watch, and the default charger in the box is a tiny puck that keeps moving around on my desk. To make it more stable, I printed out an Apple Watch dock that has a cavity to house the charging puck. Now, I can simply rest my watch on the dock, and it snaps onto the charger. It stays in place; I can also view the time on the watch's screen since it now faces me.

Are you an Android user? Don't worry. There are tons of models available for Samsung's Galaxy Watch and the Google Pixel Watch, too. iPhone users can even print full-fledged docking systems that have spots to house an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods -- all in one.

5 Table organizer

Sort important items

I keep lots of small items on my desk, like AirPods, paper clips, MagSafe power banks, short cables, pen drives, external SSDs, etc. They end up getting scattered on the desk, which means I can't find the object I'm looking for when I need it the most. That's when I decided I needed a table organizer. It's like a simple tray that is kept at one corner of the table. There are multiple compartments where you can keep smaller items that are easy to misplace.

This way, every time I need my SSD or AirPods, I know exactly where to look for them. It saves time, and it keeps my desk clean as the items aren't scattered everywhere. If you have a larger desk, you can increase the size of the organizer in your slicer and print a bigger one to accommodate more items.

4 Headphone holder

A dedicated space under your desk

Headphones are yet another accessory that takes up a considerable amount of space on a desk. Some people like hanging them at the edge of their monitor, but that's not ideal. All you need to do instead is print out a tiny headphone holder hook that snaps onto the edge of your table. It juts out slightly, so you may want to install it on either side of your desk instead of the front or rear.

If you have a table with an unusual thickness level, I recommend printing a headphone holder with an adjustable clamp. It's also more solid, so it's ideal for larger or more expensive headphones to ensure they don't fall off. It's a small but extremely useful accessory, especially for gamers.

3 Mini trash can

For all the tiny garbage

While I may not take notes on a physical notepad anymore, I use sticky notes quite a bit to jot down quick reminders, tasks for the following day, or something I want to remember. I stick them on the wall in my home office, and once they serve their purpose, they go into the bin. Now, the trash can is at the opposite corner of the room, since that's the only spot with space. This means I often feel lazy to walk across the room to throw garbage.

Owing to this, I printed a small little mini trash can that clips onto the edge of the table -- right next to the headphone holder. So now, all my sticky notes -- and pretty much any garbage generated at the desk -- go straight into this desk bin. Once it's full, I only have to make a single trip to the larger bin at the other end of the room.

2 Under the table drawer

Store essentials without taking up space

Most of my work takes place online, which means even the documents I sign are all PDFs. But, I'm sure there are professionals out there who work with physical documents all the time. If that's you, you may need space on your desk to store them. But, why give up on valuable real estate on top of your desk, when you can put the unutilized space under your desk to good use?

All you need to do is print an under-desk drawer for your table to store documents, folders, tablets, or any other items that you don't want on your desk all the time. The items stay hidden yet accessible at all times. Like most prints on this list, there are multiple models to choose from depending on the size of your desk, the required dimensions of the drawer, etc.

1 Ergonomic mouse wristrest

Give your wrist the support it deserves