With a powerful Snapdragon X Elite CPU, excellent battery life, 16GB RAM in the base model, a high-resolution panel, and beautiful exterior shades, the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Pro 7 are both fantastic devices on their own. While striking the perfect balance between power and portability, you still need the right accessories to truly unlock their full potential. From protecting your expensive purchase to managing large media files with an SSD, the right gear can make all the difference in your Surface experience.

Whether you have already bought a new ARM device from Microsoft or are planning to get one, check out the top accessories that every Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 user should consider.

First of all, you should invest in a Surface Pro Keyboard and Surface Slim Pen for your Surface Pro 11.

9 Baseus 20000mAh power bank

Never run out of juice on your Surface

Although both Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 come with power-efficient Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus CPUs, they will eventually run out of juice on a busy day. Besides, these devices are quite portable, and you'll likely want to travel with them on long work trips. A dedicated power bank from Baseus can be an ideal companion for your Surface.

It comes with a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, a microUSB port, and an LCD panel to check live charging stats. Since the USB-C ports support 65W power delivery, you'll be able to juice up your Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 swiftly. The power bank has all the required protection systems to keep your expensive device safe from overheating and overvoltage.

The other ports offer enough power to also charge your smartphones, TWS, and smartwatches simultaneously. The company offers a 2-year user protection service. The power bank is available in Black and Blue color options.

Baseus Power Bank 65W 20000mAh Laptop Portable Charger $80 at Amazon

8 MOKin docking station

Connect your Surface to a monitor like a pro

As expected, the latest Surface devices from Microsoft are short on port selection. If you are a professional, you may want to invest in a docking station from MOKin to add more ports to your device's capabilities.

The USB-C docking station comes with a couple of HDMI ports, three USB-C ports, an Ethernet port, a VGA slot, microSD, and several USB-A slots. It’s a must-have solution for power users, and you simply can’t go wrong with this 14-in-1 station.

Mokin USB-C Docking Station 14-in-1 Hub $56 at Amazon

7 tomtoc protective sleeve

Safeguard your expensive purchase

Both Microsoft Surface 7 and Surface Pro 11 come with an eye-catching metal exterior design and multiple shades. These are quite expensive devices, and you need a protective sleeve to safeguard them like a pro. Among all the options, tomtoc offers an excellent all-around sleeve for your devices.

The sleeve comes in over 11 colors and offers ample protection with CornerArmor technology, high-density soft padding, resilient edges, high-quality YKK zippers, and an interior with soft-lining, all in a sleek design. There is also an extra slot at the top for chargers, cables, and SSDs.

tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve $30 at Amazon

6 Bagsmart travel organizer

Travel with all your Surface accessories in style

A dedicated organizer is another essential item when you travel with a Surface Laptop 7 or Surface Pro 11. The one from Bagsmart keeps all your essential items like mobile chargers, SSD, microSD cards, power banks, cables, and batteries together more securely and efficiently.

You no longer need to throw everything into your travel bag and make a total mess. It’s a must-have for business trips and can be an ideal gift for your co-workers, too. The bag is available in multiple color options.

Bagsmart travel organizer $13 at Amazon

5 Lamicall adjustable stand

Work at a comfortable angle

Do you often use your Surface Laptop 7 or Surface Pro 11 on a work desk? You can invest in an adjustable stand from Lamicall to create a comfortable angle and height.

This one from Lamicall is a universal stand, and it’s made of high-quality aluminum alloy to add a premium look to your work desk. It’s even compact enough to carry on business trips. As for managing heat, the stand has ventilation holes to create more airflow to cool down your Surface devices.

Lamicall adjustable laptop stand $40 at Amazon

4 Samsung T7 Shield

A must-have for professionals

Both the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 start at 256GB SSD in the base variant. Even the 512GB variant can be insufficient if you have a heavy workflow and deal with large media files. Instead of upgrading the SSD on these devices, you can invest in a fast external SSD like the Samsung T7 Shield.

Samsung offers several SSDs in the T7 lineup, but the Shield series stands out due to its rugged looks and IP65 rating. It offers 1050/1000 MB/s of read and write speeds and remains a solid pick for creatives. The T7 Shield is available in Black, Blue, and Beige color options.

3 Keychron Q2 Pro

Complete your first draft in no time

When you hook up your Surface Laptop 7 or Surface Pro 11 with an external monitor, you need to invest in a capable keyboard to get the job done. Keychron is a well-known name in the mechanical keyboard space, and the company’s Q2 Pro is an excellent option for students, freelancers, and pros.

It comes in a full aluminum build, has a compact 65% layout, and has wireless connectivity via Bluetooth 5.1. The added gaskets on the plates, silicon pads between the top and bottom cases, and PCB-mounted screw-in stabilizers ensure a smooth typing experience. The Q2 Pro comes with 22 types of RGB backlight settings, and keys are programmable via QMK & VIA.

Keychron Q2 Pro $220 at Amazon

2 Sony WH-1000XM5

Cut the noise

Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are quite portable, and if you prefer to work from a busy café or office, invest in capable ANC headphones to complete the job. Among the countless options out there, the Sony WH-1000XM5 set remains our top pick for several reasons.

It’s Sony’s flagship offering, and we aren’t surprised to see class-leading music quality, ANC performance, voice calls (thanks to four microphones), and battery life. It even supports multipoint connection to enable switching between your Surface and phone smoothly.

1 Dell Ultrasharp U2723QE

Enjoy Windows 11 on a giant display

Dell UltraSharp U2723QE

If you are looking to hook up your Surface Pro 11 or Surface Laptop 7 to an external monitor, the Dell Ultrasharp U2723QE can be an ideal pick for you. It’s a 27-inch 4K monitor with an LCD panel and comes with anti-glare 3H hard coating. While Dell offers multiple monitors, this one strikes the perfect balance between price and practical usage.

Dell promises a 5ms response time, which should be good enough for productivity tasks. As for port selection, it supports one DisplayPort 1.4, four USB 3.2 ports, 90W USB-C ports, an HDMI port, and an Ethernet slot.

Gear up your Surface

You don’t necessarily need to purchase every accessory on the list, of course. You can shortlist specific ones based on your priorities and workflow. So what are you waiting for? Whether you're a student, a professional, or a creative enthusiast, these accessories will help you work smarter, play harder, and get the most out of your Surface.

If you have recently set up your new Surface device, go over the first 10 things you need to do on Windows. You can also check out the top productivity apps to level up your workflow in minutes.