While they aren't for everyone, mini PCs can be a great option if you're looking to save space. Of course, you now also get impressive power from most units, which means you can pretty much do everything you need. Best of all, the prices on some of the most popular units are actually pretty good, like this Acemagician model that's now on sale.

While it normally retails for $199, we're seeing a steep discount that drives it down to one of its best prices yet. For a limited time, you can score nearly $90 off from Amazon thanks to a special discount code and digital coupon. So if you've been thinking about buying a mini PC, now might be a great time.

What's great about this Acemagician mini PC?

Now, this model isn't the most powerful one in Acemagician's lineup, but it does come with an Intel N100 processor, which we found can actually handle quite a bit, making it perfect for daily use. Furthermore, this processor is paired with 12GB of DDR5 RAM, and it also comes with 256GB of internal storage.

Despite its compact design, you also get plenty of ports to work with here, with three USB-A, three HDMI ports, two Ethernet ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. When it comes to outputting to a monitor, this PC can support resolutions of up to 4K at 60Hz, while also outputting to three different monitors.

Now, as far as use, this PC is going to be great for surfing the web, getting some work done online, and can even handle a little bit of gaming. Of course, on that last part, we'd say temper your expectations. You won't be getting amazing frame rates, but some older AAA titles will be playable.

Perhaps the thing that puts this mini PC over the top is the price. While it normally sits at $199, it can now be had for far less, coming in at just $111 for a limited time. This really is a perfect time to give a mini PC a try. And if you're looking for something a little more substantial, you can always go with this mini PC that packs a powerful Ryzen 7 processor.