Acemagic Mini Gaming PC $299 $499 Save $200 A powerful mini PC that's perfect for everyday tasks and light gaming. Grab it now for $200 less while this deal lasts. $299 at Amazon

There's been a surge in the popularity of mini PCs as of late. And it's easy to understand why, with so many great options that deliver plenty of power to handle most day-to-day things. Of course, if you're someone that wants a no-fuss, affordable gaming PC, mini PCs are also a great option, so long as you temper your expectations.

Related I started using a mini PC and I never want to go back These tiny machines are perfect for my dream desk setup, and I never want a desktop tower if I can have a mini PC.

With that said, we're seeing a fantastic promotion on this Acemagic mini gaming PC that takes 40% off the price. That means you can score this AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX-powered mini PC for just $299, which is an impressive deal and its lowest price to date.

What's great about this Acemagic mini gaming PC?

Source: ACEMAGICIAN

This is just one of those mini PCs that can really handle a lot, but doesn't cost a lot of money. You're getting excellent bang for your buck, especially at this new price of just $299. When it comes to specifications, you're getting an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor that's paired with 32GB RAM and 512GB of M.2 SSD storage.

What's great about this is that both the RAM and SSD can be upgraded. The system can handle RAM up to 64GB, while you can toss in up to 2TB of storage. In addition, the mini PC also comes with AMD Radeon 680M graphics, which isn't the latest, but can hold its own against modern AAA game titles.

Now, it's important to temper your expectations when it comes to gaming, but you'll be able to get playable frame rates with most modern games at 1080p, which isn't all that bad considering how much you're paying here. Of course, connectivity is also pretty good as well, with three USB-A, one USB-C, Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, two HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

As mentioned before, you're getting a ton of bang for your buck with this mini PC, which makes it perfect if you're not looking to spend a whole lot. Grab it from Amazon for just $299, but just be sure to clip the $100 coupon so you can get the best price.