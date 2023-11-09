ACEMAGICIAN Mini Micro PC $400 $500 Save $100 A compact mini PC that's powered by Intel's Core i5 processor, 32GB RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage. Right now, you can score $100 off this model for a limited time. $400 at Amazon

This is the PC you want to get if you're looking for something that's powerful and won't take up a lot of space. While traditional desktop PCs are great, they can often take up a lot of space. Those that are looking to make a change will want to check out this ACEMAGIC mini PC that comes packed with an Intel Core i5 processor, 32GB RAM, and has 512GB of SSD storage. Also, despite its small size, you're still getting a lot of connectivity options with this model, with the computer offering four USB-A ports, one USB-C, two HDMI, and an Ethernet jack.

For the most part, this PC is going to be able to handle most of the things you throw at it, so long as you aren't trying to do any intense gaming or video editing. And while these smaller systems usually cost quite a bit, we've uncovered a deal that knocks $100 off its retail price for a limited time. That means you can scoop up this mini PC for a fraction of its original price, coming in at just $400 in this early Black Friday deal.

As far as other details of the PC, you're going to get excellent wireless connectivity here with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Furthermore, you can also expand the PC if you need more memory later on down the line with a maximum of 64GB RAM and 4TB of internal storage with a 2TB SSD and 2TB HDD. If you're unsure if this product is for you, you can always give it a test drive, with Amazon's current return policy for the holiday extending to January 31, 2024.

If all of this is a bit too much but you still want something compact, you can also go with the basic model that has an Intel i5, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage for just $309. Regardless of which one you choose, you're going to be getting a compact PC with plenty of power for basic daily use. Just make sure to grab these deals while you can, because they won't last long.