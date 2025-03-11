ACEMAGICIAN K1 Mini Gaming PC $249 $349 Save $100 A powerful mini PC that features pretty much everything you need. For a limited time, you can score $100 off its original retail price as it drops down to just $249. $249 at Amazon

There's a certain allure when it comes to mini PCs. It's definitely not for everyone, but if you're someone that wants just enough computing power in an extremely compact package, then this Acemagician K1 mini gaming PC is going to be right up your alley. Not only does it pack plenty of power with its AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, but it also comes in at a fantastic price right now as it drops to just $249.

What's great about the Acemagician K1 mini gaming PC?

We know that mini PCs can be small, so what's important is knowing whether the specifications can handle what you'll be doing. For the most part, we think this mini PC can handle quite a bit thanks to its AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor that can max out at 4.4GHz that's paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

In addition, you also get 512GB of SSD storage, with the option to expand up to 4TB using an M.2 SSD. Furthermore, the RAM can also be expanded as well, up to 64GB. As far as graphics power goes, this model is powered by a Radeon RX Vega, which should be enough to power your PC through most things you'll need it to, providing the ability to play games as well.

When it comes to connectivity, this mini PC has plenty, with six USB-A ports, one USB-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. For the most part, you're pretty much good to go with this PC, but you will need to buy a keyboard, mouse, and monitor if you don't already have one.

With that said, just be sure to act quickly so you can score this awesome deal on this powerful mini PC. You can save $100 off its original retail price as it drops to just $249 for a limited time. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this unit, making it the perfec time to buy.