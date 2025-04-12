ACEMAGICIAN Mini PC $449 $549 Save $100 Tons of power in a compact form factor. This mini PC from Acemagician delivers thanks to its AMD Ryzen 9 processor that's paired with 32GB of RAM. Furthermore, you get the ability to expand, along with integrated Radeon 680M graphics. Right now, grab this mini PC for $100 less while you can. $449 at Amazon

If you've been looking to get rid of your bulky desktop PC setup for something smaller, then this Acemagician mini PC is going to be the one. You get tons of power, excellent expandability, and a huge discount right now that knocks $100 off, bringing the price down to $449. This is the best deal we've seen on this model, so grab it while you can.

What's great about the Acemagician mini PC?

This mini PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor that's paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of M.2 SSD storage. The great part is that you get easy access to the RAM and M.2 slot thanks to a removable magnetic cover, which makes it simple to upgrade if you ever want to add more.

When it comes to graphics, this system relies on AMD's Radeon 680M, which is good enough to run AAA titles at good frame rates. Of course, you'll want to temper your expectations, since this is running on integrated graphics. But for the most part, you shouldn't have any problems doing the things you usually do with this mini PC.

You also get a variety of ports with four USB-A, one USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. There's even RGB lighting on board just in case you want to add a pop of color, and there are three modes that can easily adjust the performance of the PC in order to regulate thermals and fan noises.

What's great is that you're also going to get a one-year warranty on this mini PC, which means, if you have any trouble, you can always get support. Just be sure to clip the $100 off coupon before checking out in order to get the best price from Amazon. Or if you want to check out some laptops, since they might be a better fit, these are some of our favorites that we recommend.