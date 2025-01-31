ACEMAGICIAN Mini PC $249 $349 Save $100 A fantastic mini PC with plenty of power under the hood that's now $100 off. This is the lowest price we've seen on this model. $249 at Amazon

If you're someone that uses a computer, but doesn't like the fact that a desktop PC takes up so much space, then going with a laptop or mini PC may be a solid option. When it comes to the latter option, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck, with the ability to really flesh out your setup without a lot of compromises.

Related I started using a mini PC and I never want to go back These tiny machines are perfect for my dream desk setup, and I never want a desktop tower if I can have a mini PC.

Of course, affordability is one of the biggest draws of a mini PC, with this model coming in at just $349. Luckily, a nice discount from Amazon right now knocks $100 off, bringing the price down to just $249 for a limited time. This is the lowest price we've seen for this model that packs an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, which makes it the perfect time to pick one up.

What's great about this Acemagician mini PC?

Source: ACEMAGICIAN

This mini PC really does pack a lot of power and features into a small case that easily fits in any workspace, whether that's at home or in the office. This model features an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor that's paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage.

In addition to the above, you also get excellent connectivity, with an abundance of ports that includes USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's also wireless connectivity as well, with the mini PC featuring Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6.

Now the good news is that the AMD Ryzen 7 5825U is plenty powerful, with the ability to do most daily tasks without even breaking a sweat. Furthermore, those that like to play games may be pleasantly surprised, as this PC can handle some of the latest games that have come to market.

Of course, you're not going to get the highest fidelity graphics or the best frame rates, but you will be able to play most titles if you're willing to temper your expectations and deal with small compromises. And if you ever need to, you can always connect to an external GPU for more power.

Overall, this affordable mini PC is a great way to tidy up your current desktop PC setup and still have a computer that can do what you need it to do.