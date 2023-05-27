Acer Nitro XZ342CU $299 $370 Save $71 A large 34-inch ultra-wide monitor that not only provides an immersive experience but also has an impressive refresh rate of 165Hz. $299 at Amazon

There are a lot of monitor choices out there, but if you're looking to get a gaming monitor, chances are you're going to be looking at a few things, like resolution, refresh rate, and response time. The Acer Nitro XZ342CU ultra-wide gaming monitor checks all those boxes, and it is now priced at just $299 for a limited time.

What's great about the Acer Nitro XZ342CU ultra-wide gaming monitor?

The Acer Nitro XZ342CU ultra-wide gaming monitor is an excellent monitor that not only provides 34-inches of screen real estate, but also does so in a curved ultra-wide format. The monitor's 1500R curvature will keep you immersed, while also being easy on the eyes. You can also count on the monitor's 1ms response time, 165Hz refresh rate, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium to provide silky smooth graphics while gaming.

This 3440 x 1440 resolution monitor is going to be an excellent choice if you're looking for a curved monitor with impressive specifications that won't break the bank. As far as connections go, you're going to get two DisplayPort 1.4, and two HDMI 2.0 ports. You'll also be getting tilt and height adjustments with this monitor, allowing to position to that ideal location.

Why buy the Acer Nitro XZ342CU ultra-wide gaming monitor?

The Acer Nitro XZ342CU ultra-wide gaming monitor comes in at a price that's relatively affordable but also packs an excellent feature set too. While it isn't going to go toe to toe with some of the best monitors out there, it still manages to hold its own. Best of all, the monitor is now much cheaper than its retail price, which means you're getting even more bang for your buck. If this really isn't to your liking, it's probably a good idea to check out some of the other great monitor promotions that can be found in our round up of the best Memorial Day deals.