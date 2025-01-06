Summary Acer announces new AI laptops Swift Go 16 AI and 14 AI with NPU, Windows 11, and Copilot+

CES 2025 is the flagship tech extravaganza of the year, a place where many companies from around the globe gather to show off their upcoming offerings. This time around, Acer has taken to the stage to announce its range of new Copilot+ PCs, updated laptop hardware, and several peripheral devices focused on improving internet connectivity. The firm has boasted that all of its latest Swift Go and Aspire laptops come fitted with integrated neural processing units (NPUs) for AI workloads.

Meet Acer's new AI laptops

Acer has announced two Swift Go laptops in the form of the Swift Go 16 AI and Swift Go 14 AI. The laptops are pretty much identical, with the core differentiators being the display size, maximum storage size, and battery life. The shared specifications of the two devices are listed below:

Windows 11 Home CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 with 8 cores, 16 threads, up to 5.0GHz max boost, up to 24MB cache and up to 50 TOPS NPU or AMD Ryzen AI 7 340 with 6 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.8GHz max boost, up to 22MB cache and up to 50 TOPS NPU

GPU: AMD Radeon 860M Graphics or AMD Radeon 840M Graphics

AMD Radeon 860M Graphics AMD Radeon 840M Graphics Display: 3K or 2K OLED display Eyesafe 2.0 certified, HDR TrueBlack 500 certified; 2K IPS

RAM: Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB Camera: 1440p QHD IR HDR camera with Triple-mic support and Privacy Shutter

1440p QHD IR HDR camera with Triple-mic support and Privacy Shutter Security: Facial recognition, fingerprint reader, secured-core PC, Microsoft Pluton

Facial recognition, fingerprint reader, secured-core PC, Microsoft Pluton Features: Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedView™ 1.0, Acer User Sensing™ 2.0, AI Activity Indicator, Backlit keyboard, 180-degree hinge

The Acer Swift Go 16 AI features a 16-inch display, storage of up to 2TB, and up to 18 hours of video playback. It will be available in North America from April 2025, starting at $949.99. Meanwhile, the Acer Swift Go 14 AI boasts a 14-inch display, storage of up to 1TB, and up to 24.9 hours of video playback. It will be available in the same region a month later at $899.99.

Next, we have Acer's budget-oriented Aspire 14 AI laptops. Interestingly, this lineup features Intel processors instead of AMD, with relatively little focus on AI in the spec sheet. You can check it out below:

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V (Intel AI Boost capable) Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 256V (Intel AI Boost capable) Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165H (Intel AI Boost capable) Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 226V (Intel AI Boost capable) Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 135H (Intel AI Boost capable)

GPU: Intel Arc Graphics

Intel Arc Graphics Display: 14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) with or without touch technology, OLED display option, 16:10 Aspect Ratio, 100% DCI-P3

14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) with or without touch technology, OLED display option, 16:10 Aspect Ratio, 100% DCI-P3 RAM: Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB Camera: FHD IR camera (1920 x 1080) with 1080p HD video at 60 FPS; with Temporal Noise Reduction; Dual-mic support

FHD IR camera (1920 x 1080) with 1080p HD video at 60 FPS; with Temporal Noise Reduction; Dual-mic support Ports: Two Thunderbolt 4 Type C, USB charging and Power Delivery up to 65W, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1

Two Thunderbolt 4 Type C, USB charging and Power Delivery up to 65W, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 Security: Microsoft Pluton

The Acer 14 AI lineup will be available in North America from February 2025, with a price tag of $799.99.

Aspire S and Aspire C: AI on the AIOs

Moving over to the all-in-one (AIO) desktop space, we have four offerings - two from the Aspire S lineup and two from Aspire C. The Aspire S series includes the S24 AI and the S27 AI. Both PCs offer identical specifications, such as an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, Arc Graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, Windows Hello, and more. As the name suggests, the S24 AI features a 23.8-inch display, whereas the S27 AI touts a 27-inch FHD or QHD IPS display. Both PCs are scheduled for release in Q2 2025, starting at $1,199 and $1,299, respectively.

Finally, we have the Acer C series, headlined by the C24 AI and the C27 AI. Both these PCs sport AMD internals instead of Intel, going up to Ryzen AI 9 HX370 and Radeon 890M graphics. These 24-inch and 27-inch AIOs are slightly underpowered variants of the Aspire S lineup, and will also be available in Q2 2025, starting at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

Vero, Revo, and AI peripherals, oh my!

Acer also unveiled its Aspire Vero 16 laptop, which is laser-focused on sustainability. It uses 70% more bio-based materials on its chassis compared to the previous version. It's got fairly decent specifications too, with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor (99 total TOPS), a 16-inch display, up to 32GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 7, and Thunderbolt connectivity. It will be available in April, starting at $799.

On the peripherals side of the fence, Acer has announced the Connect M6E 5G mobile Wi-Fi device and the D7 Wi-Fi 7 Dongle. Both these devices are aimed at improving internet connectivity across multiple devices, setting up optimized access points. Both pieces of hardware will be available in Q1, with the Connect M6E 5G priced at $249 and the D7 Wi-Fi 7 Dongle having a price tag of $79.

Last, but not least, we have the Revo Box AI, which is a mini PC weighing 0.5kg. This powerhouse comes with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, up to Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and a plethora of ports, including a DisplayPort 2.0, four USB Type-A ports, and a USB 4 Type-C port. The compact PC is priced at $799 and will be available in Q2 2025.