Key Takeaways Acer introduced new AI-enhanced gaming laptops with powerful processors and Nvidia RTX GPUs, offering improved gaming performance.

The budget-friendly versions of the laptops, Predator Helios Neo 18 and 16, provide options for gamers on the go with slightly lower specs.

Acer also unveiled the Nitro 17 gaming laptop, a more affordable option with customizable features and Wi-Fi 6, set to release in January 2024.

With the AI arms race heating up, software and hardware developers are finding new ways to enhance their products with the power of artificial intelligence. While companies worldwide have been showing off their AI-enhanced offerings, Acer is throwing its hat in the ring with a new range of gaming laptops.

The Acer Predator Helios 18 and 16 laptops: AI-enhanced devices for gamers

Image Credit: Acer

First up are the Acer Predator Helios 18 and 16 laptops, featuring an 18'' and 16'' screen respectively. Both sport an Nvidia RTX 40 series laptop GPU and an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor under the hood, but the Acer Predator Helios 16 can ship with an Intel Core i7-14700HX instead. Both models use the Nvidia ADA Lovelace architecture that uses AI-enhanced processing to improve gaming performance, and each laptop comes with Wi-Fi 7 to take advantage of the technology's higher speeds.

Acer also revealed a budget-friendly version of these laptops, called the Predator Helios Neo 18 and 16. They're a little different from their more powerful brothers, with their network cards capping out at Wi-Fi 6. However, you still get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and the choice to downgrade the processor, all the way down to an Intel Core i5-14450HX. From the specifications, it seems that the Predator Helios Neo 18 and 16 are still great options for gamers on the go, and are more suited toward people who don't need bleeding-edge tech to play their favorite games.

All four laptops will ship to the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region in February 2024, followed by the US in March 2024. The Predator Helios 18 and 16 will sell for $1,999.99 and $1,899.99 respectively (€3,999/€2,799), and the Predator Helios Neo 18 and 16 will retail for $1,549.99 and $1,499.99 respectively (€2,199/€1,699).

The Acer Nitro 17 gaming laptop: the budget-minded option

Image Credit: Acer

Acer also announced its new Nitro 17 gaming laptop. This one retails for less than the Helios range, but it still delivers a powerful gaming laptop for the budget-minded gamer. It features a lot of options you can tweak to make the ideal gaming laptop for your budget, going up to an Intel Core i7-14700HX and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. It has a 17.3'' screen, up to 2TB of SSD space, up to 32GB of memory, and comes with Wi-Fi 6. It will be released in the US in January 2024 for $1249.99.