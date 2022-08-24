Acer announces the sustainability-focused Chromebook Vero 514

Acer has announced the latest member of its sustainability-focused brand, the Chromebook Vero 514, which is also the first Vero-branded Chromebook in the company’s lineup. Acer introduced the first Vero laptop with the Acer Aspire Vero in 2021, and a few more models have been introduced since then, but this is the first one powered by Google’s Chrome OS.

In line with its environmentally-conscious design, the laptop uses 30% post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) in the chassis, 50% PCR in the keycaps, and 100% ocean-bound plastics for the surface of the touchpad, plus the cardboard packaging uses 90% recycled paper. The exterior of the laptop also uses a paint-free chassis, and the display panel is 99% recyclable, so sustainability is definitely a big focus here.

The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 also doesn’t skimp out on specs, though. It’ll be available with up to an Intel Core i7-1255U, so it’s packing the latest and greatest on that front Plus, it has up to 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The first configuration available in the US isn’t quite that powerful, though. It will be powered by an Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, which is still a solid combination for a mid-range Chromebook. It also has a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution, and in some markets (not the US), touch support.

It even includes niceties like a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication, as well as a Full HD webcam for video calls. Plus, the chassis still meets MIL-STD-810H military standards for durability, so there aren’t a ton of compromises being made here.

The US configuration of the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 will be available starting in mid-October at Best Buy, and it will cost $499.99, which is frankly not a terrible price for a laptop with these specs. You’re not paying a huge premium for the sustainable design, which makes this device all the more interesting.