Now that we've properly kicked off 2025, perhaps now would be a great time to check out all the new hardware hitting the market and see if you can score an upgrade for your aging hardware. If you use a laptop for work or study, Acer has a new range that you'll want to take a look at if you're in the market for something new.

Acer reveals three new Chromebooks for students

For students, Acer has revealed three new Chromebooks: Acer Chromebook 511, the Spin 511, and the Spin 512. Whichever one you pick, you'll get either an Intel Processor N150 or N250 and up to 8GB of RAM, which should be enough to get your studies done.

While the Acer Chromebook 511 uses the traditional "clamshell" design, the Spin 511 and Spin 512 can convert between a laptop and a tablet. Given how affordable Chromebooks are, this is an excellent way for someone on a tight budget to get a laptop and a tablet in one package.

All three will be released in the US sometime in Q1, with the Acer Chromebook 511 coming in at $429.99, the Chromebook Spin 511 at $499.99, and the Chromebook Spin 511 at $529.99.

Acer also reveals the TravelMate range for those on the go

For those who like to bring their laptops along for the ride, Acer revealed the TravelMate B3 11, B3 Spin 12, and B5 14. These also spot an Intel Processor N150 or N250 and up to 8GB of RAM, but they upgrade the storage space to 256GB, up from the Chromebook's 128GB. The TravelMate range also sports Windows 11, which makes it a nice option if you want a Windows machine at Chromebook prices. The Acer TravelMate B5 14 can be upgraded to an Intel Core 3 processor N35 if need be, and the Spin 12 features the same laptop-tablet convertible design as the Chromebook's Spin models.

The main draw for the TravelMate is their rugged design, which Acer states helps keep everything in place while you're on the go. The TravelMate range sports "shock-absorbent bumpers, reinforced brackets, spill-resistant keyboards, and mechanically anchored keys," so it can keep up with you no matter where you go.

The TravelMates will be released in the US in Q1 2025, with the B3 11 selling for $429.99, the B3 Spin 12 at $499.99, and the B5 14 at $549.99.