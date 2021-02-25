Acer Aspire 7 is the first gaming laptop to bring AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 CPUs to India

AMD’s new range of Ryzen 5000 mobile CPUs is finally making its way to India thanks to Acer. The laptop manufacturer has just launched the Aspire 7 gaming laptop and is already selling it via its own online store as well as e-commerce platform Flipkart. The laptop is being offered in two configurations, although there is only one CPU option at the moment.

Acer Aspire 7: Specifications

Specification Acer Aspire 7 Dimensions & Weight 363 x 254 x 22.9 mm

2.15 kgs Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS

60Hz

LED-backlit TFT LCD Processor AMD Ryzen 5500-U (2.1GHz / 4GHz) GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM & Storage 8GB / 16GB DDR4 (Upgradable to 32GB)

512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD Battery & Charger 48 WHr (11.5 hours claimed)

135W charger I/O 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

USB 2.0 Type-A

USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

HDMI

Ethernet

Kensington lock slot

Power-in

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 OS Windows 10 Home Other Features Backlit keyboard

720p webcam

It seems like the Aspire 7 is a basic entry-level gaming laptop, as the specifications aren’t all that exciting. In fact, Acer’s own marketing material doesn’t mention anything about gaming on the new laptop, which comes with very simple-looking design aesthetics. So why is Acer pushing the ‘gaming’ moniker for Indian consumers? For starters, the company isn’t technically wrong, as it does have the power to handle most competitive esports titles and a few AAA-titles at low settings. With the new offering, Acer could capture a large chunk of gaming enthusiasts in India who are looking for an entry-level machine that is great for both work and a little bit of gaming. When it comes to specifications, the new laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5500-U six-core processor, which is based on the 7nm ‘Zen 3’ architecture. It comes with 12-threads and a base clock speed of 2.1GHz going up to 4GHz. There is an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB GDDR6 memory onboard to handle graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4 system memory, and a 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD. The 15.6-inch Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080-pixels) IPS display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. There is Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with Bluetooth 5.1, while in the I/O department, you get an HDMI port, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB 2.0 port, a combination headphone and mic jack, and an RJ-45 ethernet port. The laptop comes with a 48Whr battery which Acer claims can last up to 11.5-hours.

The Acer Aspire 7 is priced at ₹54,990 for the 8GB RAM variant, while the 16GB version is available for ₹58,990.