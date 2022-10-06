Acer’s latest sales bring the Aspire 7 with a GeForce RTX 3050 to under $700

We’re in the month of October which means that new laptops are coming plenty. So if you’re using that as a chance to find a decent laptop for yourself, Acer has some great deals on its website from October 6 up until October 13. The deals bring the Acer Aspire 7 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 to under $800, and also cuts prices on other high-end laptops, and more budget-friendly Windows 11 devices, which are now as low as $269.

Topping the list of deals is the Acer Aspire 7 with RTX 3050 graphics. This laptop is usually priced at $900, but it’s now under $800, with a sale price of $699.99. This 15-6 inch laptop is a great starter creator laptop, or for light gaming thanks to the RTX 3050 graphics card. It has an FHD 1920 x 1080p display and a backlit keyboard, great for multitasking and playing games or editing videos at night. Other than that, the laptop is plenty powerful without going over the $1,000 price range. It sports this year’s Intel Core i5-1240P chip, which runs at 28 watts. The 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage top out the specs on this laptop, which we think is good for multitasking, as well as storing any file you might please on the device without worrying about SSDs or cloud storage.

Another laptop covered in Acer’s limited-time sale is the Acer Aspire 3 A315-59-71NF. This isn’t as powerful as the Acer Aspire 7 that we’ve led with, but it is quite the amazing productivity laptop for the sale price of $579.99, instead of $850. You’ll be getting a top-end CPU from Intel’s U-series for a really cheap price. The laptop comes with the Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, which has 2 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores. Paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, we think this is a really great everyday laptop. Even the display is pretty good, as it is also Full HD, and 15.6 inches in size, leaving you room for opening all the apps you please.

We’ve highlighted these two top deals, but there are still some bigger discounts on some more powerful laptops that we noticed on Acer’s website. If you want a stylish laptop for gaming or a laptop for video editing and other tasks, check out these picks below. The list includes the Acer Enduro Urban, Acer Porsche Design, and the Acer Predator Triton 300.

If these laptops are too expensive for your needs, then don’t worry. Acer also has discounts on more mainstream devices and Chromebooks priced much lower. These are all productivity laptops without GPUs. Here are some that we found on sale. Note that our first pick is an Arm-powered Chromebook, and the sale on it only applies on October 6 and October 7. As for our second pick, it’s also a Chromebook, but an Intel-powered one, and the sale only applies on October 8 and 9.

Some of Acer’s other sales bring some deals on gaming monitors which you might want to invest in to hook up to these new laptops. Right now, you can get the Predator XB271HU gaming monitor for $279, which is a steep discount of $220 off the usual price of $499.99. Do note though that you’ll have to act fast with these deals, they’ll only last through October 13, except where we indicated.