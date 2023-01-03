Acer is adding a few budget-oriented devices to its lineup, plus there's a new Chromebox that's designed to be upgradeable in an "add-in-one" design.

With CES 2023 set to take place this week, Acer has unveiled a wide range of products, including a few more budget-oriented ones in its Aspire series of laptops and desktops. What's more, the company is introducing a brand-new Chromebox "add-in-one" system powered by the new Chromebox CXI5 desktop computer. The company also introduced a couple of lifestyle products, including a smart speaker and a bike desk.

Acer Aspire 5

Starting with the new Acer Aspire 5, we have a capable laptop powered by 13th-generation Intel Core processors, which can be paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics to boost workloads like video editing or other tasks that can benefit from the extra GPU power. It also comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The Acer Aspire 5 lineup includes models with a 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch display and a 16:9 aspect ratio, as well as 14-inch versions with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also has a 1080p webcam with temporal noise reduction for improved video quality during meetings. The laptops even feature Thunderbolt 4 support and HDMI 2.1, which is not that common in more affordable laptops like this one.

The 14-inch Acer Aspire 5 will be launching in March in North America, starting at $549.99. European customers can get it in February starting at €799. The 15-inch model will launch in April in the US, costing $599.99 to start with, while Europe will get it in March starting at €799. Finally, the 17-inch model has only been announced for North America with a starting price of $699.99 in April.

Acer Aspire 3

Going even lower in price, the Acer Aspire 3 series is also getting refreshed with Intel's new Core i3-N series processors, which have eight efficiency cores. The laptops featured an improved thermal design with 17% more thermal capacity, which should keep these processors running smoothly for longer.

The Acer Aspire 3 lineup also includes three sizes, which are similar in format to the Aspire 5 — the 14-inch version has a 16:10 aspect ratio, while the other two are 16:9, all with Full HD resolution.

The new laptops are also designed to be thinner and lighter while keeping the metal chassis for a more premium feel. For ports, there's USB-C (without Thunderbolt) plus HDMI 2.1 support.

All three variants of the Acer Aspire 3 will launch in March in North America, with the 14-inch model starting at $499, the 15-inch variant starting at $349, and the 17-inch version costing $379.99 in the base model. In Europe, the 15-inch model will launch in January for €499, while the other two launch in February at €549 for the 14-inch model or €599 for the 17-inch version.

Acer Aspire S all-in-one

Acer Aspire S 32

For desktop users, Acer is introducing a due of new Aspire S all-in-one PCs, the Aspire S 32 and Aspire S 27. The Aspire S32 is the more powerful one of the lineup, featuring 13th-gen Intel Core processors and Intel Arc A-series discrete graphics. Interestingly, the Aspire S 27 comes with 12th-generation processors instead, and it only relies on integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The two sizes can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, plus an HDD if you need more space.

Both models come with a Quad HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a nearly bezel-less design. They also come with a magnetically-attached 1080p webcam at the top, or, if you want, you can opt for a 1440p webcam that has a built-in ring light, so you can look your best even in low-light environments. The webcams also support Windows Hello facial recognition for easy login, or you can use the fingerprint reader for the same purpose.

Regardless of size, you can also expect a clean design with a metal chassis, with most of the ports on the back of the monitor stand. That includes dual HDMI, Ethernet, and more.

The Acer Aspire S desktops will be available in North America in the first quarter of the year. The 27-inch model will start at $1,199.99, while the 32-inch version will go for $1,699.99. In Europe, the 27-inch model will launch in January for €1,199, and the 32-inch variant in June for €1,799.

Acer Chromebox CXI5 and Add-in-One 24

For ChromeOS fans, Acer is also introducing its first Chromebox in a while. The Acer Chromebox CXI5 is a ChromeOS-powered desktop PC with a very compact chassis, designed for constrained spaces like call centers, and it can be mounted anywhere with a VESA mounting kit. It's powered by up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1270P processor with vPro, along with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

It also includes plenty of ports, with four USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C (USB4 Gen 3 x 2), dual HDMI 2.1, and 2.5G Ethernet.

To go along with the Acer Chromebox CXI5, Acer is introducing the Add-in-One 24, a modular all-in-one desktop solution where you can easily attach the Chromebox CXI5 on the back of a 24-inch Full HD monitor for a full desktop experience. The modular design means you can easily replace the Chromebox to perform upgrades or repairs, so you can keep using the same monitor and not have to change everything about your setup.

The Acer Add-in-One 24 system includes a Full HD IPS panel with optional touch support, as well as a built-in wide-angle 5MP webcam at the top of the display. It also has dual 4W speakers for a solid audio experience, and a selection of ports built into the bottom of the monitor, as well as the sides, for additional connectivity on top of what the Chromebox itself offers.

The Acer Chromebox CXI5 and Add-in-one 24 will launch in Q1 in North America. The Acer Chromebox CXI5 by itself starts at $289.99, while the Add-in-One 24 system starts at $609.99. In Europe, the products will launch in March starting at €349 and €799, respectively.

Acer Halo Swing and eKinect Bike Desk

Aside from its PC products themselves, Acer also introduced a couple of smart home and productivity devices. The Acer Halo Swing is a portable Google Assistant smart speaker, allowing you to play your music wherever you want to take it, and it even has IPX5 water resistance. In addition to audio, the speaker also includes RGB lights so you can add a visual element to your music. Acer didn't say when the Halo Swing smart speaker will be available, now how much it will cost.

Then there's the Kinect Bike Desk, which is a stationary electric bike with a built-in desk, allowing you to exercise while you work. The eKinect Bike Desk includes two USB Type-A ports and one Type-C port, and it can use power from your pedaling to charge your devices, giving you some extra incentive to keep working out. Acer says pedalling for one hour at 60RPM can generate 75W of power. A built-in display lets you see information about your workout and your goals, or you can do it with the companion app.

The desk itself is height adjustable so you can work more comfortably, and it also includes a bag hook and a cup holder so you can stay hydrated while you exercise. The desk can also move closer to the seat, which is used for Working Mode, so users can sit in a more ergonomic position while cycling to focus on work. Sports Mode pushes the desk further away so users can lean in and adopt a more standard cycling position.

The eKinect Bike Desk will launch in June for $999.99 in North America or €999 in Europe.