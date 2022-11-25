The Acer Aspire Vero is quite an environment-friendly laptop, and it's now on sale for a bulk off its usual price.

Not all laptops you'll see on sale for Black Friday are created equal, and one that's definitely different from the rest is the Acer Aspire Vero. This laptop is more environmentally friendly than others, and it is now on sale, making it friendly on your wallet, too. Amazon has cut the price of the 15.6-inch version of this laptop down from $699.99 to just $559. That's a 20% savings.

The special thing that makes the Acer Aspire Vero, so environmentally friendly is definitely the way the laptop looks and what it is made of. We reviewed it earlier this year and pointed out how it can help save planet earth. The laptop is all plastic but has a paint-free finish. This reduces the impact of chemicals released into the environment. Other than that, the Acer Aspire Vero uses recycled plastics. 50% of PCR plastic is used on the chassis, and 30% on the keycaps, helping reduce Acer's carbon emissions when making the laptop.

Other than those surface details, the Acer Aspire Vero model that's on sale still performs fairly well. It sports an 11th generation Intel Core i5-1155G7 CPU, along with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state-drive. When you consider that as well as the FHD 1920 x 1080 resolution display, you'd surely be able to multitask and get a lot of work done. Not to forget the excellent port selection, which includes USB-C, USB-A, and an HDMI port, ensuring you'd be able to avoid dongles.

If eco-friendly laptops aren't your thing, though, then don't worry too much. Black Friday has discounted the price of several other popular laptops. We did the price digging for you and collected it over in our dedicated Black Friday hub.