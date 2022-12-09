Acer Aspire Vero $530 $700 Save $170 The Acer Aspire Vero is an all-plastic eco-friendly laptop that's well-performing thanks to Intel's U-series CPUs $530 at Amazon

The Acer Aspire Vero looks and feels different in a sea of laptops. Best of all, it has all the performance you'll need for everyday use, making it a front-runner for one of the best eco-friendly laptops on the market. Now, the laptop is on sale, making it an even better buy than it was before. The Aspire Vero is now currently marked down to just $529.99 for a limited time and includes a colorful laptop sleeve.

The 15-inch model of the Acer Aspire Vero looks pretty much like any other laptop you might find on store shelves, but on closer inspection, you'll find that the plastic used for the casing has a unique texture. That's because the casing is made from recycled materials, and so are the keycaps. But that doesn't mean the laptop feels bad in any way, in fact, it actually feels normal and quite sturdy.

The display is bright and crisp, thanks to the 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, and the computer is quick with its Intel i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD drive. If you're thinking about using this for a gaming laptop, chances are you'll probably find something better from our curated list since this model uses integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

When it comes to security, you can use the built-in fingerprint reader that also has Windows Hello certification. As far as ports go, this laptop should have plenty, with a dedicated Ethernet port, three USB-A, and one USB-C. The laptop can even output to an external display using its full-sized HDMI port. When it comes to repairability, Acer makes it easy to access the internals of the laptop, only having standard screws holding in the back panel.

When you combine all it has to offer, the Acer Aspire Vero is a great buy, especially with its newly discounted price. Just make sure to pick one up before the sale ends because once it's gone, it's gone.