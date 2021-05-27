Acer Aspire Vero is the company’s first laptop made out of post-consumer recycled plastic

With the arrival of Intel’s new 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H mobile processors, Acer has announced some new products at the 2021 edition of the [email protected] press conference. One of the most unique products from the company is the Aspire Vero, a standard-looking 15-inch laptop that is made completely out of post-consumer recycled plastic.

As a part of Acer’s “Earthion” sustainability mission, the company says that the laptop uses recycled plastic throughout the chassis and keyboard caps. The eco-friendly theme extends to the packaging, where the box for the laptop is made from 80-85% recycled paper pulp, and plastic packaging for the adapter has been replaced by paper sleeves. Even the laptop bag and the sheet between the keyboard and display are made with 100% industrial recycled plastic. The graphics and text on the Aspire Vero box are printed with soy ink, while the notebook itself doesn’t come with any paint.

Coming to the laptop itself, it does have a unique finish. The ‘Volcanic’ grey color has speckles all over with yellow accents on the bumpers placed at the bottom and hinge. It reminds me of Dell’s latest G15 gaming laptop that also comes with speckles over its green chassis. If that’s not enough, Acer has also inverted the R and E letters on the keyboard to signify the 3 Re’s: reduce, reuse and recycle.

Powering the Aspire Vero will be Intel’s 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics; however, the company hasn’t specified the exact model. The Aspire Vero will be configurable with up to 1TB of M.2 SSD storage, and there is a special hinge design that slightly elevates the notebook when opened for a more ergonomic typing experience. Other features listed by Acer include AI noise suppression for clearer voice calls, Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.2 ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port for video-out.