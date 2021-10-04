Acer’s new Aspire Vero uses recycled plastics and comes with Windows 11

With Windows 11 set to launch tomorrow, companies are lining up new hardware to go right alongside it. Acer is one such company, with three new laptops launching in October, two of which launch tomorrow, right alongside the new OS. Among the new Windows 11 laptops is the Acer Aspire Vero, Acer’s first sustainability-focused laptop, as well as new Swift 5 and Nitro 5 laptops.

Acer Aspire Vero

Starting with the Acer Aspire Vero, Acer says it’s his first sustainability-focused laptop because it’s using post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics both for the chassis and keyboard caps. About 30% of the chassis is made of PCR plastics, and the keyboard caps use 50% PCR. Acer also isn’t using any paint on the chassis, so it has that typical grainy look that many recycled products tend to have. The laptop even comes with stickers featuring eco-friendly messages you can use to add some flair.

Additionally, Acer is using 100% recyclable packaging for the laptop, with 100% recycled plastic already used for the laptop sleeve and keyboard protection, and 85% recycled materials used for the carton box.

Aside from that, the Acer Aspire very features 11th-generation Intel Core processors up to an Intel Core i7 with Iris Xe graphics, plus 512GB of SSD storage. You also get a 15.6-inch Full HD display and for connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 support, USB Type-C, two USB Type-A ports, and HDMI 2.0 for video output.

The Acer Aspire Vero is available tomorrow for $899.99 with an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Later in October, a model with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD will be available for $699.99.

Acer Swift 5

Also launching tomorrow is the Acer Swift 5, a new thin and light notebook from the company. This laptop also features Intel Core processors up to a Core i7 with Intel Evo design, promising up to 17 hours of battery life. It uses a premium build made of magnesium alloys and weighs about 2.29 lbs, while also featuring antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass protecting the display. In fact, the entire laptop is covered in an anti-microbial solution.

The Acer Swift 5 also features a 14-inch Full HD display with 340 nits of brightness and 100% coverage of sRGB sor a solid viewing experience overall. The display also has a 90% screen-to-body ratio with minimal bezels on all sides.

The Acer Swift 5 series is available tomorrow starting at $1,099.00.

Acer Nitro 5

Finally, we have Acer’s new budget gaming laptop, the Nitro 5. The Acer Nitro 5 has been updated with 11th-gen Intel Core processors, and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. The Nitro 5 will come in two sizes, one with a 15.6-inch display and one with a 17.3-inch display, but both will feature Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The laptops also feature Ethernet connectivity and Thunderbolt 4, so you can easily connect to more stable internet for online gaming, or create a setup with a more powerful external GPU and external monitors.

The Acer Nitro 5 will be available in mid-October. A model with a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i5 CPU, GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage will be available for $769.99. If you need more power, the model with a 17.3-inch display, Intel Core i7, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD will also be available in mid-October for $1,199.