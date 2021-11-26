Acer’s Black Friday deals include $630 off the Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel

Black Friday deals are one of the best times to upgrade your devices, whether that’s phones, PCs, or accessories. Acer is jumping in on the fun with a few big deals of its own, which are only available on Black Friday, November 26th. These deals include a range of laptops and monitors, plus a desktop PC for gamers on a budget.

Acer Black Friday deals on laptops

The biggest deal Acer is running this year is on the ConceptD 3 Ezel, which is one of the coolest laptops around and is now $630 cheaper. This is pretty much the inspiration behind Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio, but it’s even better in many ways. The screen can be used in all kinds of positions – you can fold it over the keyboard or flip it backwards to show something to a person across a table, for example. The official pricing for the ConceptD 3 Ezel is $1,499, though it’s usually lower than that lately. With this sale, you can get it for just $870, which is an absolute bargain for what’s on offer.

This is a powerful laptop featuring an Intel Core i7-10750H processor with six cores and boost speeds up to 5GHz, plus an NVIDIA GeForce 1650 Max-Q graphics card. Those aren’t the latest components available, but they’re far from weak, and they’ll give you plenty of performance for work and play. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The screen is also a big deal here, being a PANTONE Validated panel with 100% of sRGB and Delta E < 2 for fantastic color accuracy. Plus, you get a pen built right into the laptop so you can easily draw or write on it right out of the box.

If you’re looking for more traditional laptops, though, Acer has deals running on a bunch of other laptops that are great. Here’s everything included in the sale:

Acer Black Friday deals on gaming PCs

If you’re more into gaming, Acer has a few deals available for you, too. The most notable one is on the latest Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, which is down from its usual price of $1,200 to just $1,020, which is a $180 discount. That may not seem like a lot, but this is the latest model available and has a pretty high configuration, too, so this is a great deal. You get an Intel Core i7-11800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for that price, which is fantastic.

You can also save some extra money by going with an older model of the Acer Nitro 5. This model comes with an Intel Core i5-10300H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. You can buy this Acer Nitro 5 for just $700 at Amazon today, so you’ll be able to game on a relatively low budget.

If you’re more of a desktop PC gamer, Acer is also discounting the Nitro N50 desktop. This isn’t a cutting-edge desktop PC, but it gives you a solid mid-range experience with an Intel Core i5-11400F processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Since it’s a desktop, you can always try to upgrade some of the components later, so you can build up your desired specs later on. Usually, this model would cost $830, but you can get it for just $715 for Black Friday, so it’s that much more tempting.

Acer Black Friday deals on gaming monitors

Finally, if you want a new monitor for your gaming sessions, there are plenty of deals in Acer’s lineup, too. One of the most notable is the 27-inch Acer Predator XB273U, a monitor with a Quad HD resolution, up to a 170Hz refresh rate with NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, 1ms response time, and DisplayHDR 400 certification. Officially, this monitor costs $550, but you can get for just $398 today.

If you want to explore some other options, there are more deals available today:

