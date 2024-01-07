With CES 2024 in full swing, companies are announcing their hottest new products. Acer is keen not to be left behind, revealing a wave of new laptops, routers, and monitors aimed toward power users.

Acer Aspire Vero 16 and Go: laptops for everyday use

First up are the Acer Aspire Vero 16 and the Aspire Go range. These are Acer's models for everyday use, designed for families and students to enhance productivity.

The Acer Aspire Vero 16 aims to be a workhorse for families and professionals. It comes with the latest in Intel Core Ultra processors powered by Intel AI Boost, which helps with power efficiency and allows the laptop to run for 11 hours on a single charge. Acer has also added a 1440p QHD webcam with an AI-assisted noise-cancellation tool called "Acer PurifiedVoice" to make it one of the best webcams for video conferencing. It sports a 2560 x 1600 display and has a touchscreen option. It will be released in the US in April starting at $749.99, and in the EMEA region in March starting at €1,199.

Meanwhile, the Acer Aspire Go range will feature two more models: the Go 14 and the Go 15. Both of these will come with an Intel Core i3 N-Series processor, but the Acer Aspire Go 14 will have the option to use an AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processor instead. These laptops are more budget-friendly options for students and professionals, sporting up to 1TB of SDD storage, up to 16GB of RAM, and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility. Both models will also integrate with Microsoft Copilot, including a dedicated key on the keyboard. The Acer Aspire Go 15 will be released in February starting at $249.99/€529.99, while the Acer Aspire Go 14 comes out in March, starting at $249.99/€549.99.

Acer Swift X 14 and Go: laptops for tougher tasks

For those who want something a little more powerful, Acer has announced the Acer Swift X 14 and its Go variants. The Acer Swift X 14 comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU, up to the laptop version of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070. It's backed up by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The laptop features a 14.5'' OLED screen, sporting a 120Hz refresh rate, and Acer Light Sensing technology that changes the screen brightness depending on how bright your surroundings are. The Acer Swift X 14 will arrive in the US and EMEA in February, starting at $1,399.99/€1,799.

The Swift Go models are aimed at being more affordable than the Swift X 14. Despite being cheaper, the Swift Go laptops have a 1440p webcam, Wi-Fi 7 compatibility, and 12 hours of battery life. While it doesn't have a dedicated GPU like the Swift X 14, it can be upgraded to have 2TB of SSD memory and has a 2880 x 1800 screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Much like the Acer Aspire Go models, the Swift Go will have a dedicated Copilot key to aid with productivity. The Swift Go will come with both a 14'' and 16'' screen option and will be released in March starting at $749.99/€1,099.

Acer Predator Connect X7 5G CPE and T7 Wi-Fi 7 routers: networking for power users

For its routers, Acer teamed up with Qualcomm to produce two routers: the Predator Connect X7 5G CPE and the Predator Connect T7 Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Router. Both of them support Wi-Fi 7, and while the Acer Predator Connect X7 5G CPE allows users to connect to a 5G network through their router, the Predator Connect T7 Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Router can work with devices that use Qualcomm's Multi-Link Mesh technology to provide a stable network connection.

The Predator Connect X7 5G CPE will be released in EMEA and Asia in April starting at €399, while the Predator Connect T7 Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Router will be released in the US and EMEA in March for $249/€249.

Acer Predator monitors: for avid gamers

If you're into gaming, Acer revealed four monitors at CES 2024. The Predator Z57 is a 57-inch behemoth that features a 32:9 aspect ratio and will retail for $2,499.99/€2,399 in Q2. Meanwhile, the Predator X34 V3 is a 34-inch curved monitor with a 21:9 ultrawide 3440x1440 resolution and a 180Hz refresh rate, which will retail for $899.99/€849 in Q2 2024.

The other two are OLED monitors and come as the 39-inch Predator X39 and the 34-inch Predator X34 X. They both feature a 3440x1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.01ms response time for the gamer who wants it all. They'll both be released in Q2 2024, with the X39 version retailing for $1,499.99/€1,499 and the X34 X shipping in Q2 2024 for $899.99/€849.

Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs laptop and Predator SpatialLabs View 27: for 3D lovers

Image Credit: Acer

For monitors, Acer announced two 3D monitors. The Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs is a laptop for general media, while the Predator SpatialLabs View 27 is a standalone monitor aimed at gaming.

The Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs laptop uses up to an Intel Gen 14 i7 processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU to provide 3D experiences without the need for glasses. The laptop will ship with SpatialLabs Go, which can turn 2D images into 3D ones. It will also feature the SpatialLabs Model Viewer to allow creators to make images for 3D monitors. It will be available in North America in February starting at $1,399.99 and then will be released in the EMEA in March starting at €1,999.

For desktop PC owners, the Predator SpatialLabs View 27 Gaming Monitor brings Acer's 3D technology onto a bigger screen. The SpatialLabs TrueGame drivers use existing depth information in games to render them in 3D, and the Acer Immerse Audio system helps create immersive moments. The Predator SpatialLabs View 27 will be released in the US in Q1 2024 starting at $1,999 and EMEA in Q1 2024, starting at €1,999.