Acer Chromebook Spin 513 $180 $280 Save $100 Featuring an Arm-based chip, the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is a solid everyday Chromebook. You'll get good battery life and performance for a steal on Prime Day for just $180 $180 at Amazon

Chromebooks have always been cheaper than Windows laptops, but this Prime Day (which is Prime Big Deal Days this October), you can find lots of savings on Chromebook models. So, if you've been shopping around for a super affordable Chromebook but don't want to spend more than $200, look no further. There's a great Amazon Prime Day deal right now on the Acer Chromebook Spin 513. The Arm-powered Chromebook with great battery life and performance for running Android apps is now just $180, a full $100 off the original price.

Why the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is a great deal

We reviewed a similar version of this particular Chromebook model when it first launched and found it to be surprisingly impressive. Unlike other budget Chromebooks, which feature slower Intel Celeron CPUs, this one features an Arm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c under the hood. Since this is an Arm-based chip, you should be able to run your favorite Android games without issue and even multitask in Chrome thanks to the 4GB RAM.

This Chromebook also has a great design. The top has shiny accents, and the entire Chromebook is made of aluminum and not plastic. You'd usually find a design like this only on higher-end Chromebook models. Even the display is great, with a 16:10 aspect ratio screen and a 1920x1080 resolution. This taller aspect ratio helps with multitasking and opening apps side by side. Connectivity is great, too, since you get USB-A and USB-C ports.

All around, this is a great Chromebook to buy on Prime Day. But if this isn't what you're looking for, don't worry. There are plenty of other Prime Day laptop deals floating around if you need a Windows laptop or something more powerful. And for connecting that new Chromebook or laptop to a display, check out Prime Day monitor deals, too.