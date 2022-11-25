Acer Chromebook 317 Acer Chromebook 317 Best Acer Chromebook The Acer Chromebook 317 is a great 17-inch Chromebook since it has a large display See at Best Buy

Chromebooks come in all shapes and forms, but it is rare to see one that's 17 inches in size. The Acer Chromebook 317 is one of the only 17-inch Chromebook on the market, and just so happens that it is at a special price for Black Friday sales. Indeed, Best Buy now has the unique Chromebook at just $300, instead of the usual price of $500. That's nearly half off and a 40% discount.

You probably already know that this Chromebook has a 17-inch display, but if it is on your shopping list, keep in mind that the display on it isn't low-resolution like old-school Windows laptops. The display hits FHD 1920 x 1080 resolution, and even supports touch. This means you can use this Acer Chromebook on the go as a portable office, or at our desk if you lack a monitor. Stacking your open apps side by side won't be an issue, and considering the 17-inch size, you might even have room for extra apps, too.

Since this is a 17-inch Chromebook, there's also a number pad on the side of the Acer Chromebook 317. This is great for those who might be spending a lot of time in Google Pages Spreadsheets. Even better, the Chromebook has a backlit keyboard, so you can type in the dark. And what's powering the whole thing? It's an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 CPU, which might not be the most powerful CPU for running Android apps, but is still great for most day-to-day tasks.

