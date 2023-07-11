Acer Chromebook 516 GE $500 $650 Save $150 The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is one of our favorite Chromebooks for gaming. It is now $500 and has a super fast 120Hz display, an RGB keyboard, and great speakers along with 12th-generation Intel CPUs. $500 at Best Buy

Even though the best deals on the best Chromebooks are happening over at Amazon for Prime Day, you shouldn't pass up on Best Buy. The retailer is offering plenty of excellent deals on Chromebooks on its own Black Friday in July event. It's where we found one of the best Chromebooks for gaming, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE for $500, a $150 discount from the usual $650 price.

What's great about the Acer Chromebook 516 GE?

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is a Chromebook that I've tested extensively here for XDA. I went hands-on with it at the end of last year and found it as one of the best Chromebooks that I've ever used for gaming. For a 16-inch Chromebook, I really loved how portable and stylish it was since the lid has a dual-tone look. Unlike other gaming Chromebooks, there are a lot of ports, and the speakers were amazing. As for the display, the 16-inch display sports a 2560x1600 resolution and has a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making my games like Counterstrike: Global Offensive feel extra life-like. And I can't forget the keyboard. It has pre-set RGB lighting effects that you can tweak in ChromeOS to suit your mood. Then the performance? Well, the 12th-generation Intel CPUS inside exceeded expectations for things like web browsing, and even running Android and Linux apps.

Why buy the Acer Chromebook 516 GE?

At $500, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is now priced similarly to a mid-range Chromebook, but it's anything but. This Chromebook sports an amazing display, keyboard, and speakers, and it's all under the flagship price that we see. You're getting tons of value for your money.