Acer announces new Chromebooks for education at BETT 2022

Acer has announced a handful of new Chromebooks at BETT 2022, a conference focused on technology for the education market. The new Chromebook devices include the Acer Chromebook 512, 211, 314, and the Chromebook Spin 311. All four devices share some similarities in terms of design. All of them meet MIL-STD-810H standards for durability, withstanding drops from up to 48ft and up to 60kg of pressure.

They also all use ocean-bound plastic for their touchpads, which Acer is calling an OnceaGlass Touchpad. Additionally, the Chromebook Spin 311 and Chromebook 512 and 511 use post-consumer recycled plastics for their chassis.

As for specs, starting with the Chromebook 512, it comes with a 12-inch display and it has a 3:2 aspect ratio, something you very rarely see on devices this affordable. The resolution is 1366 x 912, which should be sharp enough for that size, and you can add touch support, too. It’s powered by your choice of an Intel Celeron N4500, N5100, or an Intel Pentium Silver N6000, plus you can get up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage. It also includes an HD webcam and dual microphones for video calls. Acer also claims up to 12 hours of battery life.

For something more traditional, there’s the Acer Chromebook 511, which has an 11.6-inch display with a typical 16:9 aspect ratio. It comes in 1366 x 768 resolution, so it’s essentially the same, minus the extra vertical space of a 3:2 display. On the inside, you get either an Intel Celeron N4500 or N5100, plus up to 8GB of LPDDR4x and 64GB of eMMC storage. It’s pretty much the same as the Chromebook 512 otherwise, so the only differences are the display and the processor options.

If you want a larger screen, there’s the Acer Chromebook 314. This one has a 14-inch Full HD display, so it’s larger and sharper than the other two. Again, you also get optional touch support, and it comes in the typical 16:9 aspect ratio. On the inside, you get the same choice of processors as the Chromebook 512 – Intel Celeron N4500, Celeron N5100, or Pentium Silver N6000. Tou can go up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage, and the battery lasts up to 10 hours. Once again, there’s an HD webcam with dual microphones, and the port setup is also the same as the laptops above: Two USB Type-C and two USB Type-A ports, plus a microSD card reader.

Finally, the most unique of the laptops announced at BETT 2022 is the Acer Chromebook Spin 311. For starters, because it’s the only convertible, featuring an 11.6-inch touchscreen that can rotate 360 degrees. But it’s also unique on the inside, since it’s powered by a MediaTek MT8183 processor with four Cortex-A73 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores. It comes with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, with battery lasting up to 15 hours on a charge. For the webcam, you get an HD camera with HDR support, plus two microphones. Finally, it has one USB Type-C and two USB Type-A ports, so it’s a bit less capable in terms of connectivity.

As for availability and pricing, the Acer Chromebook 512 is launching this month starting at $349.99, with the Chromebook 511 following in February for the same starting price. The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is launching in March, and it’ll start at $399.99. Finally, the Acer Chromebook 314 is coming in the second half of the year, and it will start at $429.99.