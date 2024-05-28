Key Takeaways The Acer Chromebook 516 GE (202

is a powerful Chromebook with AI features, vibrant display, and great audio in an eye-catching design.

The laptop's sleek design, potent performance, and Gemini Advanced AI make it a strong contender for one of the best Chromebooks of the year.

Despite some issues with the keyboard and backlighting, the Acer 516 GE offers a high-quality gaming experience and solid overall performance.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is the company’s second crack at a gaming Chromebook, a phrase that’s so oxymoronic it makes me chuckle. But just because this is the second 516 GE, the laptop still has a first to its name. Namely, it’s one of the first laptops in Google’s new Chromebook Plus-series notebooks that brings new hardware requirements as well as access to Google Gemini Advanced, the next stage in Google’s AI platform, which comes with a host of helpful utilities to enhance how you work and play. And yeah, I’ll admit it, I had fun gaming on this thing.

But aside from the AI goodness, the Acer 516 GE is a great laptop in its own right. It’s got a slick design, great display and potent audio, and powerful specs. Honestly, I’d like to see a Windows PC version of this laptop. But as it stands, the Chromebook 516 GE (2024) is a strong contender for one of the best Chromebooks of the year despite its somewhat mushy keyboard and weak backlighting.

Either way, the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024) is a great ambassador for Google’s Chromebook Plus laptops.

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024): Price and availability

I reviewed the base model of the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE. It costs $650 at Best Buy ($700 Acer.com) and has an Intel Core i5 processor 120U with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, a 25GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, Intel Graphics, and a 16-inch, 2560x1600 display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

And while I’m loath to suggest that anyone pay over $1,000 for a Chromebook, Acer does have another SKU of the 516 GE. For $1,099, at Best Buy Canada and doubles the storage. The 516 GE goes up to Core i7 processor with up to a 2TB SSD, but pricing and availability have yet to be disclosed.

Design and ports

Interesting aesthetic

Close

It’s not the Fire Engine Red of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, but that doesn’t make the Chromebook 516 GE any less visually interesting. The first thing you’ll notice is the notebook’s two-tone, aluminum lid. The majority of the lid is black brushed aluminum, while the top of the lid is black anodized aluminum. The right corner designates the system as one of the new Chromebook Plus laptops with a glossy Acer emblem embedded in the top-left corner.

But hands down, my favorite aspect of the Chromebook 516 GE’s design is the hinges, or more accurately, the color. It shifts from purple to blue depending on how the light hits it. And now I demand a laptop made entirely from this effect (pretty please, Acer). The hinges are pretty and functional, allowing the lid to lay flat in case you want to share your screen.

The Acer’s interior takes a more subtle aesthetic –– you get a solid black anodized aluminum keyboard deck. But take a closer look, and you’ll see tiny pearlescent flecks throughout the palm rest. The touchpad has a thin silver strip lining with a holographic effect. The keyboard sits in a recess nestled between a pair of large speaker grilles and just below a grayish-white Acer logo with a DTS emblem stamped on.

The laptop’s undercarriage is made of more black aluminum with a pair of vents towards the back, a pair of speaker grills along the sides in the middle, two black rubber feet and 11 black screws.

You get a fair number of ports, including a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, a HDMI 2.1 port, and a Kensington lock slot on the right. On the left, there’s another USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, a collapsible RJ-45 port and a headset jack.

The 3.8-pound Chromebook 516 GE has a 14 x 9.8 x 0.84-inch frame that is bigger and thicker than the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook (2.9 pounds) and the HP Chromebook Plus x360 (3.3 pounds). But keep in mind, both of these are 14-inch systems compared to the Acer, which is a 16-inch laptop.

Display, webcam, and audio

An excellent audio/visual experience

Close

There’s nothing worse than a gaming laptop with a bad display and when you’re talking about a sub-$1,000 system, it’s a very real possibility. Thankfully, you’re not making that sacrifice with the Chromebook 516 GE. Unfortunately, I couldn’t measure color gamut with my colorimeter, but I have to say, Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy looked great. Both titles served up vibrant color with sharp detail, which is really important during the first section of Ori as the initial stages are rather dark with only the light spirit’s luminescence and then a small torch available to light the way. Guardians of the Galaxy was a burst of color from the start with bright pink goo holding together an old space battle.

I was pleasantly surprised by the 516 GE’s integrated 1080p webcam. Capable of capturing video at 60 frames per second, it also takes a great photo. In my test shots, it did an excellent job of capturing the exact color of my orange dress as well as the purple, turquoise and green in my locs. My cheeks and forehead looked like they had the mosaic filter on, but my skin looked great otherwise. And the details were so sharp you can see a white hair among my dark new growth, reminding me that a trip to the salon is imminent.

Let this be a lesson to other laptop OEMs. If your speakers have to be on the bottom, place them in the middle of the undercarriage.

Thick thighs save lives, and typically smother bottom-mounted speakers. But Acer found a cheat code as the Chromebook 516 GE’s speakers suffered no ill effects when I listened to Hiatus Kaiyote’s “Atari” with the laptop in my lap. Instead, I got loud volume with strong highs and good mids. The lows could have been better, but still a great result for bottom-mounted speakers. Let this be a lesson to other laptop OEMs. If your speakers have to be on the bottom, place them in the middle of the undercarriage.

Keyboard and touchpad

Needs some work

Close

A couple of tweaks here and there, and the 516 GE’s keyboard will be perfect. As it stands, the keys on the Chiclet keyboard are fine, but just a little mushy. Not so much that I couldn’t type the entirety of the review on the keyboard, but just enough to notice that it didn’t have the bounce back that I’ve experienced on other laptops.

For its target audience, Acer put a thick white border around the W,A,S,D keys. Which if you’re in a darkened room, you might need as the keyboard’s RGB backlighting doesn’t really shine that bright. Although I saw the light beneath the key caps, it didn’t illuminate the white lettering on the keys.

The only thing smoother than OceanGlass (recycled plastics found in the ocean) touchpad is its lickety-split response to my movements. Whether I was scrolling through Nvidia’s ever-growing library in GeForce Now or zooming in on an image, the touchpad had no problem keeping pace with my movements.

Software

The power of Gemini Advanced