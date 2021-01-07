Acer’s Chromebook Spin 514 features AMD’s Ryzen 3000 mobile processor

Acer isn’t waiting for CES 2021 to kick off to announce new products. The company on Thursday introduced the Chromebook Spin 514, which sports AMD’s new Ryzen 3000 mobile processor.

Acer is billing the device as a “go-anywhere” workhouse that’s great for streaming and working from home. It features a reinforced metal chassis, which can resist dents, dings, and corrosion. It also features a convertible form factor with 360-degree hinges, and an HD webcam for keeping in touch with friends and family over services like Google Meet.

“The pairing of AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with a durable design makes the new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 an excellent choice for users that need to get work done at home,” said Acer’s James Lin. “Users will be blown away by the new level of responsiveness and performance provided by the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 with AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors.”

The Chromebook Spin 514 comes in a number of different configurations, according to Acer. The entry model includes a 14-inch Full HD touch IPS display, up to 10 hours of battery life, and weighs in at 3.42 pounds. You can order the device with up to 16 GB DDR4 DRAM and up to 256 GB storage. It also comes with two USB-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a microSD card reader. Select models also feature an HDMI port.

Acer is offering an enterprise edition of the Chromebook Spin 514, which runs the enterprise version of Chrome OS. These models can come with up to 16GB of DDR4 DRAM and 256GB of storage. Both models will be able to access apps via Google Play, along with any web-based applications.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 will be available in the U.S. next month for $479. It’s also set to launch in Europe for €529 in March. Meanwhile, the enterprise edition will be available in the U.S. in March starting at $749 and Europe for €799.

Acer’s latest Chromebook lineup arrives just a few months after the company introduced the Chromebook Spin 513.