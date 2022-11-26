Acer Chromebook Spin 514 Acer Chromebook Spin 514 This Acer Chromebook sports the AMD Ryzen 3 5125C CPU. It is a great performing device and it is now $220 off at Best Buy. See at Best Buy

One of the best Acer Chromebooks you can buy this Black Friday is the Acer Chromebook Spin 514. It sports an AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU and is now nearly 40% off, selling at Best Buy for $329 instead of $549.

To be more specific, this Chromebook has the dual-core AMD Ryzen 3 5125C CPU under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM as well as a 128GB solid-state drive. These are specs you'd usually find on cheaper Windows laptops, so the performance will be great on ChromeOS for everyday tasks like web browsing, especially when you consider the 8GB of RAM and how optimized and lightweight the Google operating system is.

Other than those base specs, this is a great 2-in-1 Chromebook, since it has a 1920 x 1080 resolution display. Yes, the bezels might be a bit thick on it, but it helps with holding it in tablet mode. The other things that make this a solid everyday Chromebook will be the backlit keyboard, as well as the ports. There is a great selection, including USB-C, and USB-A.

As always, don't wait too long to hit that buy button as. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals won't last forever. Grab these offers while they're still hot and bookmark our dedicated Black Friday PC deals hub for additional savings.