Today only: Get this Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for only $279

Chromebooks still can’t do quite everything a Windows or macOS laptop can do, but they have become popular options for their simpler operation and Android app support. The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 has been one of the better 13-inch models for a while, and for today only (November 9), the Chromebook Spin 713 with an Intel Core i3 CPU and 4GB RAM is on sale for $279 at Best Buy.

The model on sale is equipped with a 13.3-inch 2256 x 1504 touch screen, a 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor, 64GB of eMMC storage, 4GB of RAM, and a backlit keyboard. The laptop also has USB Type-C ports and a full-size HDMI connector, which can come in handy. Even though the display is a touch screen, you can’t bend the laptop back to use it like a giant tablet — this is firmly a laptop, not a 2-i-1 convertable.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 This mid-range Chromebook has an Intel Core i3 CPU and 4GB RAM. It's on sale for $250 below MSRP, but it has floated around $300 for a while. Buy at Best Buy

Since the Core Intel i3-10110U is only a two-core/four-thread processor, and the laptop only has 4GB RAM, this won’t be the fastest Chromebook around. However, there’s still plenty of power for juggling a few Chrome tabs and running Android applications. This is also about as low as you can go for a Chromebook with a proper Intel Core CPU — anything cheaper usually has a Celeron or mid-range ARM processor, which are much slower with Chrome OS. The 3:2 high-resolution display is also relatively uncommon at this price point.

Google says that this Chromebook (CP713-2W) will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2028 at the earliest, so you’ll probably be ready for a hardware upgrade before official support ends. This model of the Chromebook Spin 713 is a great option for basic schoolwork, video calls, typical productivity work, and media streaming. Just don’t try to run the Android Studio SDK or edit videos in the Linux container, that probably will be too slow to be useful.