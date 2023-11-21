Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) $470 $700 Save $230 The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) is a budget convertible that boasts snappy performance and decent battery life. $470 at Best Buy

There are a lot of excellent deals you'll see floating around on some superb Chromebooks this week as Black Friday approaches, but none can top one at Best Buy. You can currently find one of our top-rated Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, for $230 off. It's now down in price to $470, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen it at yet.

What's great about the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023?)

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) is a great buy because it is equipped with some impressive specs for a ChromeOS-powered device. It's almost like a Windows laptop. In fact, this is one of the few Chromebooks with a 13th-generation Intel CPU under the hood paired with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. In this case, it's the Intel Core i5-1335U. This is a CPU you'd normally only see on Windows laptops. Typical Chromebooks, including the new Chromebook Plus models certified by Google, feature 12th-generation CPUs. These newer CPUs have a higher boost rate, for a bit better efficiency on your Chromebook when multitasking.

Other than the CPU, we really love the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for a few other reasons. It packs a 1920x1200 resolution screen. The screen is also in the 16:10 aspect ratio, which means it is great for multitasking and getting more things done at once. When you combine that with the fact that this is a touch-screen device, you'll be able to play Android games and enjoy navigating the web.

Connectivity is also solid on this Chromebook because you get USB-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 4, USB-A port, and HDMI. You never have to worry about carrying a dongle around. As always, it's best to take advantage of this offer while it lasts. But don't worry, if it happens to run out, you can check out our Black Friday laptop deals hub for more savings.