Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) $570 $700 Save $130 The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 packs 13th-gen Intel processors and other high-end specs in a premium chassis that can also be used as a tablet. You can get it for $570 right now, which takes a big chunk off its official $700 MSRP. $570 at Best Buy

Chromebooks aren't often thought of as super-premium devices, but the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 challenges that idea. This is easily one of the best Chromebooks on the market, and right now, it can be yours for $570 thanks to a Best Buy deal to rival Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event. That's a deal you shouldn't miss.

Why you'll want the Acer Chromebook Spin 714

It's true that this $570 price tag isn't new for the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, and it's actually discounted fairly frequently. However, it's still a fantastic deal, and even at its full price it would be great. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is basically the only Chromebook you can buy that includes a 13th-generation Intel Core processor, specifically a Core i5-1335U, and that already makes it one of the best ChromeOS laptops out there. This is a fast, efficient, and modern processor that will be supported for a long time to come, so this machine can last you many years without worry.

What's more, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 has other great specs, such as a 14-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio that also supports touch input. In fact, the laptop is a convertible, so you can just use it as a tablet if you want to, making it even more versatile. It also has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is a lot for a Chromebook, considering these devices often rely on cloud storage more than anything.

And that's still not all. Even with the great specs and low price, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 doesn't skimp out on the design. This is a sleek machine that feels premium all around, even using Corning Gorilla Glass for the display. It also has a dual-tone look with accents on the hinge that really help it stand out from the crowd. And you get plenty of connectivity for such a small laptop, too, including Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack.

This really is a fantastic machine, and even the official $700 MSRP is quite good for it. But this discount to $570 makes it all the more appetizing, so it's a great time to pull the trigger if you haven't already. If you're not convinced by ChromeOS, maybe check out other Prime Day laptop deals for even more options.