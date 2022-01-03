Acer reveals three new Chromebooks, including one with MediaTek’s Kompanio 1380

CES 2022 is finally here, and even though there’s not much happening on the actual show floor, tech companies still have a lot of products to show off. Acer has now unveiled three new Chromebooks, including a model with one of MediaTek’s new premium chipsets, the Kompanio 1380.

Acer’s latest Chrome OS laptops are the Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Acer Chromebook 315, and Acer Chromebook 314. The Chromebook Spin 513 is the best of the group, with a 3:2 display, up to 128GB of internal storage, a 2-in-1 convertible design, and up to 8GB RAM. It also seems to be the first laptop to use the MediaTek Kompanio 1380, which has an octa-core CPU and Arm Mali-G57 MC5 graphics, but we don’t have many details beyond that. MediaTek teased the Kompanio 1200 chipset back in November, which the company said would roughly compete with an Intel Core i3 processor.

Specification Acer Chromebook Spin 513 Acer Chromebook 315 Acer Chromebook 314 Model CP513-2H CB315-4H/CB315-4HT CB314-3H / CB314-3H T/ C934 / C934T Dimensions & Weight 300(W) x 235(D) x 16.3(H) mm

1.29 kg (2.84 lb) 366.35(W) x 244.2(D) x 20(H) mm

1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 326.4 (W) x 225 (D) x 20 (H) m

1.45 kg ( 3.20 lbs) Display 13.5-inch 3:2

2556 x 1504 15.6-inch 16:9

1920 x 1080

Touch screen optional 14-inch 16:9

1920 x 1080

Touch screen optional SoC/Processor MediaTek Kompanio 1380 Intel Celeron N4500

Intel Celeron N5100

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Intel Celeron N4500

Intel Celeron N5100

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM & Storage 32/64/128GB storage

Up to 8GB RAM 64/128GB storage

Up to 8GB RAM 64/128GB storage

Up to 8GB RAM Battery

“Up to 10 hours” “Up to 10 hours” “Up to 10 hours” Audio DTS Audio

Two microphones DTS Audio

Two microphones DTS Audio

Two microphones Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 Software Chrome OS Chrome OS Chrome OS Other Features Backlit keyboard

MIL-STD 810H

durability rating Dedicated number pad MIL-STD 810H

durability rating

The next step down the performance ladder is the Chromebook 315, which combines lower-end processors (it can be configured down to a Celeron N4500) with a large 1080p 15.6-inch display. There’s also a dedicated number pad and two USB 3.0 Gen 2 Type-C ports. Unlike the Spin 513, this model isn’t a 2-in-1, and some models won’t even have a touchscreen.

Finally, the Chromebook Spin 314 is the cheapest of the group. Acer will sell it with the same processor options as the Spin 315, but it has a smaller 14-inch display and no dedicated number pad. Nothing too exciting there.

The Chromebook Spin 513 will be available first in EMEA in April, starting at EUR 649, with a North American release coming later in June, starting at $599.99. The cheaper Chromebook 315 will arrive in North America this month, starting at $299.99, and people in EMEA will get it in “late Q1 2022” starting at EUR 399. Finally, the Chromebook 314 will be available in EMEA in April at EUR 369, and North America in June at $299.99.