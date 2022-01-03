Acer reveals three new Chromebooks, including one with MediaTek’s Kompanio 1380
CES 2022 is finally here, and even though there’s not much happening on the actual show floor, tech companies still have a lot of products to show off. Acer has now unveiled three new Chromebooks, including a model with one of MediaTek’s new premium chipsets, the Kompanio 1380.
Acer’s latest Chrome OS laptops are the Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Acer Chromebook 315, and Acer Chromebook 314. The Chromebook Spin 513 is the best of the group, with a 3:2 display, up to 128GB of internal storage, a 2-in-1 convertible design, and up to 8GB RAM. It also seems to be the first laptop to use the MediaTek Kompanio 1380, which has an octa-core CPU and Arm Mali-G57 MC5 graphics, but we don’t have many details beyond that. MediaTek teased the Kompanio 1200 chipset back in November, which the company said would roughly compete with an Intel Core i3 processor.
|Specification
|Acer Chromebook Spin 513
|Acer Chromebook 315
|Acer Chromebook 314
|Model
|CP513-2H
|CB315-4H/CB315-4HT
|CB314-3H / CB314-3H T/ C934 / C934T
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|SoC/Processor
|MediaTek Kompanio 1380
|RAM & Storage
|Battery
|“Up to 10 hours”
|“Up to 10 hours”
|“Up to 10 hours”
|Audio
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6
|Wi-Fi 6
|Wi-Fi 6
|Software
|Chrome OS
|Chrome OS
|Chrome OS
|Other Features
The next step down the performance ladder is the Chromebook 315, which combines lower-end processors (it can be configured down to a Celeron N4500) with a large 1080p 15.6-inch display. There’s also a dedicated number pad and two USB 3.0 Gen 2 Type-C ports. Unlike the Spin 513, this model isn’t a 2-in-1, and some models won’t even have a touchscreen.
Finally, the Chromebook Spin 314 is the cheapest of the group. Acer will sell it with the same processor options as the Spin 315, but it has a smaller 14-inch display and no dedicated number pad. Nothing too exciting there.
The Chromebook Spin 513 will be available first in EMEA in April, starting at EUR 649, with a North American release coming later in June, starting at $599.99. The cheaper Chromebook 315 will arrive in North America this month, starting at $299.99, and people in EMEA will get it in “late Q1 2022” starting at EUR 399. Finally, the Chromebook 314 will be available in EMEA in April at EUR 369, and North America in June at $299.99.