Acer's new laptops offer an affordable entry point for students to get their first laptop, and there are ChromeOS and Windows options available.

Acer has announced a handful of new laptops geared toward the education market, including a handful of new Chromebooks and Windows-based TravelMate laptops. Among the new additions to the lineup is the first Acer Chromebook Vero for education. The Vero line is where Acer launches its more sustainability-focused products, and it has been expanding quickly over the past couple of years.

As you'd expect, these laptops aren't exactly high-end machines, but they deliver the basic performance most young students will need for school work, and they do feature the latest hardware from Intel.

Acer Chromebook laptops

Acer Chromebook Vero 712

Starting with the new Acer Chromebooks for education, the highlight of the announcements is definitely the Acer Chromebook Vero 712. Not only is this the first Chromebook Vero in Acer's education lineup, but it's also arguably the most powerful of the bunch. It comes with up to an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, with 6 cores and 8 threads delivering solid performance. It has a 12-inch display with a tall 3:2 aspect ratio and optional touch support, and a resolution of 1366 x 912, which is admittedly not too sharp, but should be good enough for this size. It also comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, and it promises up to 10 hours of battery life.

Next up is the Acer Chromebook Spin 512, a lower-end machine that's available with up to an Intel processor N200 with four cores and four threads. It also has a 12-inch 3:2 display with a similar 1366 x 912 resolution, but since it's a convertible, it supports touch by default, and it also supports USI pens, with optional configurations including a garaged stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure. A highlight of this model is that, in addition to the 720p webcam, there's an option for an 8MP camera on the back with 1080p video. Just like the Chromebook Vero 712, it can go up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.

Acer Chromebook Spin 512

There's also the Acer Chromebook Spin 511, which is similar to the Spin 512, but with an 11.6-inch display and a more typical 16:9 aspect ratio. Otherwise, it has the same processors, resolution, and camera options.

Finally, the cheapest option is the Acer Chromebook 511, which is essentially the same as the Spin 511, but in a traditional clamshell form factor. It doesn't include touch support by default (though it is an optional configuration) and it also doesn't support USI pens. This is also the only member of the lineup that maxes out with just 64GB of storage. However, all three non-Vero models do have a longer battery life, reaching 12 hours.

All four Chromebooks meet MIL-STD-810H standards for durability and feature a water-resistant keyboard and touchpad, plus mechanically anchored keys.

The four laptops will be available in April. The Acer Chromebook Vero 712 will start at $429.99, while the Acer Chromebook Spin 512 starts at $499.99, the Spin 511 at $449.99, and the standard Acer Chromebook 511 at $379.99.

Acer TravelMate Windows laptops

If you're not a fan of ChromeOS, Acer also has a few new Windows-based laptops in the TravelMate series, all designed for education. First is the Acer TravelMate B5 14. This model is available with up to an Intel Core i3-N305 with eight cores and eight threads. It features a 14-inch display with up to Full HD resolution, and above that, there's an HDR camera and noise-canceling microphones to provide a solid video calling experience.

There are also the Acer TravelMate B3 11 and TravelMate Spin B3 11, a pair of 11.6-inch laptops powered by up to an Intel Processor N200. The laptops are similar for the most part, but the convertible variant comes with antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass to provide an additional layer of protection. The TravelMate Spin B3 11 also comes with Wacom AES stylus support, and it has an optional 5MP rear camera in addition to the HD webcam on the front.

Acer TravelMate Spin B3 11

All three laptops also continue Acer's efforts to be more sustainable by using OceanGlass touchpads made from ocean-bound plastics. Just like the Chromebooks, all three models meet MIL-STD-810H standards for durability and the shock-absorbent bumpers allow them to withstand drops from up to four feet. Ports are also reinforced to ensure they stay in place no matter what, and the keyboard is spill-resistant and features mechanically anchored keys.

These laptops also come with Acer's User Sensing Software, which can prompt students to occasionally take breaks, remind them not to sit too close to the screen, and even lock the PC when the user walks away from it. Some of these features are more common in premium laptops, so this is great to see.

All three laptops will be available in the US in April. Prices start at $429.99 for the TravelMate B5, $399.99 for the TravelMate Spin B3, and $329.99 for the standard TravelMate B3.